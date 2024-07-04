Iran’s moves to cement ties with China, Central Asian states - analysis

Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber described the relations between Iran and China as “strategic,” according to reports. This is important because Iran is now going through a presidential election, but the Iranian regime has made sure to shore up ties with both Russia and China in recent months.

Russia and China are key partners of Iran. Iran, under Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, had worked hard to increase ties with Russia and China. Iran also moved to join various partnerships such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS in order to be part of economic groups that are linked to Russia and China.

Iran’s acting president met the new Chinese ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu on Tuesday. They discussed the recent long-term plan for China-Iran ties that is encompassed in a recent document of cooperation drawn up by the countries. This is supposed to be a plan for the next 25 years at least.

The Iranian leader “stressed the implementation of this document as well as facilitating the activities of the private sector in the two countries. He noted that reinforcing cooperation in the energy and transportation fields shows the effort and synergy of the high-ranking officials of the two countries in taking great steps for the benefit of the two nations,” Iran’s state media IRNA noted.

The two men discussed Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. China’s new ambassador said that China views Iran in a “strategic point of view.” China is seeking to make more inroads in the Middle East. The Iranian work with China and Iran and the three countries shared views which tend to be anti-western, has led them to also support Hamas after October 7. Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

This is important because it means that Russia and China, which have relations with Israel, have not been helpful in the wake of October 7 in terms of condemning Hamas terror and seeking peace in the region. Instead, the Iranian relationship has apparently led them to see Hamas with more sympathy.

At the same time Iran’s acting president attended the recent SCO summit in Astana this week. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an important group of Central Asia countries and also includes China and Russia. Mokhber arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital on Wednesday for the 24th summit of the heads of state of the SCO. He is addressing the summit on July 4.

IRNA's report

“He will hold bilateral meetings with officials of the participating countries as well, including the Russian president Vladimir Putin,” the IRNA report said.

The SCO originally included Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran, Pakistan and India joined the organization recently. “The organization represents 40 percent of the world’s population, with member countries contributing to 25 percent of global GDP,” IRNA claims.