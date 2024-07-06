'If you want to execute Mohammadi, dig two graves': Iranian labor activist sentenced to death

Iranian labor and social activist Sharifeh Mohammadi has been issued the death sentence by Iran, prompting widespread public condemnation, BBC Persian reported on Thursday.

According to unofficial reports, one of the accusations against Mohammadi was her membership in the "Coordination Committee for the Establishment of Labor Organizations," BBC Persian noted. However, reports emphasized that she has not been a member in years.

RadioFreeEurope also reported that Iranian courts charged Mohammadi with "armed rebellion against the state" and that the primary evidence was her membership in the labor organization. Additionally, Iran accused her of being a member of a banned Kurdish separatist party.

Mohammadi was arrested in December 2023 as part of Iran's campaign to dispel public dissent, and the regime has notably executed at least 22 women in the past year, Iran International reported. The UN has called for the "horrific wave of executions" to end.

As a result of the state's decision, activists have pledged to begin a hunger trike in front of the Revolutionary Court in Rasht until the sentence is revoked, Iran International stated.

Call for condemnation of the "Baghi" verdict against Sharifeh Mohammadi and urgent action for her release#SharifehMohammadi #Humanrights #Iran https://t.co/0Kh1Jf2Fdx pic.twitter.com/6d56QM5IQr — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) July 6, 2024

Activist Farhad Meysami, as quoted by Iran International, stated, "If you want to execute Mohammadi, dig two graves."

Concerns over Mohammadi's conditions in prison

Rights groups reported that Mohammadi was stripped of several rights while imprisoned, such as not being granted visits and phone calls, including depriving her of visits by her children and other family members.

Her husband was also recently arrested, though was released. Mohammadi's family expressed grave concern over her condition.

Iran International noted the context of the situation, stating that Mohammadi's arrest occurred amid security and judicial crackdowns on labor activists, teachers, and retirees.

The Iranian regime has notably suppressed protests, such as during the "Woman, Life, Freedom" demonstrations that erupted as a backlash to the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.