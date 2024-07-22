Iran and Sudan exchange ambassadors after severing ties eight years ago

The internationally recognized Sudanese government, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, welcomed Iran’s ambassador to the country on Monday while sending its own to Tehran for the first time since severing diplomatic ties in 2016, Sudan’s foreign ministry announced.

In October of last year, Sudan, gripped by a devastating civil conflict between Burhan's Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and an alliance of rebel paramilitary groups led by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), first reestablished ties with Tehran.

Calling the move “the beginning of a new phase in the course of bilateral relations between the two countries,” foreign ministry undersecretary Hussein Al-Amin celebrated the arrival of Iran’s new ambassador, Hassan Shah Hosseini, in Port Sudan.

Port Sudan, a coastal city along the Red Sea, has served as the Sudanese government's de facto capital in recent months due to the intensity of the fighting in Khartoum.

The statement also announced Abdelaziz Hassan Saleh as Sudan’s ambassador to Tehran. Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

Eight years ago, the two countries severed their ties as part of broader geopolitical posturing over an incident involving regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Following the attack on the kingdom's embassy in Tehran due to Saudi Arabia's decision to execute a controversial Shiite cleric, Sudan stood in solidarity with Riyadh and called back its ambassador.

Sudan, Iran mends relations

However, given the major diplomatic reproachment between the two regional powers facilitated by China last year, Sudan has taken the opportunity to mend relations with Iran as it continues its war against the RSF.

In December of last year, the United States issued a report connecting a recent wave of SAF victories to large-scale weapons shipments originating in Iran.