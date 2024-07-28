Loyalist to Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei accuses Pezeshkian council of liberal bias and corruption

A hardliner aligned with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has sharply criticized President-elect Pezeshkian’s cabinet formation team, accusing them of corruption, espionage, and “promoting homosexuality.”

In an article published on Saturday, Hossein Shariatmadari, editor of Iran’s flagship hardliner newspaper Kayhan, funded by Khamenei’s office, criticized President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s Strategic Council for Transition. Shariatmadari argued that the council, responsible for identifying and recommending ministerial candidates, is made up of individuals who are incompetent and unfit for their roles. He also accused them of fraud and purported liberal leanings without providing any concrete evidence to support his claims.

The Council for Transition is a new development in Iranian politics, intended to demonstrate Pezeshkian’s commitment to his campaign promise of using varying experts to tackle important issues. Currently, there is intense competition for ministerial roles, with various factions striving to secure cabinet positions. This period is particularly significant due to concerns about Khamenei’s advancing age, potentially tumultuous times, and the likelihood that this administration may act as a transitional government if a new leader takes over.

The council’s initial list of 16 members includes prominent ‘reformist’ figures such as former Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei, Pezeshkian’s campaign manager Ali Abdolalizadeh, academics Hadi Khaniki and Mohsen Renani, former Minister of Economy Ali Tayyebnia, former Culture Minister Reza Salehi Amiri, and former lawmakers Ali Tajernia and Ali Shakouri-Rad. However, despite its claims of practicing “reverse discrimination” to include women and religious minorities, the council has only 3 female members.

Shariatmadari begins his article with a parable called Layla’s Abode from Rumi’s “Masnavi.” He cites the story of Majnun, a man desperate to reach his beloved Layla, who is thwarted by the camel he rides. The camel constantly turns back towards its calf in the city, making what should be a short journey into an endless struggle. IRANIAN LEADER Ali Khamenei marks the 35th anniversary of the death of Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, at his shrine in Tehran, last month. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

“These associates are like the camel that not only does not intend to go to Layla’s abode but walks in the opposite direction!” Shariatmadari writes. He argues that the council, like the camel, has conflicting interests and inclinations that hinder progress. He suggests that Pezeshkian’s council, with their “irreconcilable differences in vision, conduct, political, and ideological views with the elected president,” will impede the administration’s goals and lead to prolonged challenges and inefficiency.

Shariatmadari then launched a wide range of accusations against the council.

“Many members of the council and its subcommittees have a history marked by collaboration with enemy intelligence services, security convictions, corruption, and defense of homosexuality,” Shariatmadari wrote. “Their track records reveal disbelief in the system and the revolution, and they have openly aligned and collaborated with the US, UK, and Israel during riots and uprisings.”

Council members holding meetings with "Iran's enemies?"

Shariatmadari went even further, accusing the council members of holding secret meetings with Iran’s “known enemies” in the US, where they “received instructions to incite unrest in Iran,” requesting the US to impose sanctions on Iran, advising the US Council on Foreign Relations to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, and “opposing and obstructing Iran’s military enhancement.” In addition, he claimed the council had been “squandering national resources and wealth over eight years to counter sanctions and doubling them.”

Shariatmadari also criticized Pezeshkian, claiming that while his statements align with Khamenei’s principles, his actions, particularly the formation of the Council for Transition, contradict them.

“With just a glance at Mr. Pezeshkian’s vision and conduct and comparing his views and beliefs with the leadership council and those surrounding the elected president, it becomes clear without any doubt that Mr. Pezeshkian’s associates, who are supposed to select and introduce - or suggest - cabinet members, have irreconcilable differences in vision, conduct, political, and ideological views with the elected president,” Shariatmadari wrote.

“Mr. Pezeshkian, the reality of many of your associates mentioned above is undeniable, and you can verify their backgrounds and records with a brief review. Are these people supposed to be appointed to key positions in your government? If so, be assured that they are not your allies and will soon bring serious problems to your administration.”

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as the country’s president on Sunday, after the President-elect won the election this month by advocating for a pragmatic foreign policy and easing domestic repression. However, the ultimate authority in Iran remains with Khamenei, who has the final say in all state matters, including the country’s foreign and nuclear policies and Pezeshkian’s upcoming selections for key cabinet positions, such as the foreign, oil, and intelligence ministers.

In a message read by the director of Khamenei’s office, he said: “I endorse the vote (for) the wise, honest, popular, and scholarly Mr. Pezeshkian, and I am appointing him as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Pezeshkian, a relative moderate, is replacing hardline President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in May. He will be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.