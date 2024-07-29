US condemns 'deplorable' coercion of Iran’s Jewish Voters in recent election

Iran’s Jewish community was coerced into voting in the recent presidential elections, an act that the United States deemed “deplorable,” according to an exclusive statement obtained by the Voice of America (VOA) radio broadcast on Sunday.

The coercive measures reportedly included Iranian authorities setting up exclusive polling stations for Jewish voters and arranging an unprecedented event for Jews to meet with representatives of presidential candidates.

These actions formed part of a broader effort by the Iranian government to use the Jewish community as a propaganda tool, VOA claimed. Iran’s Jewish population, which numbers approximately 9,000 out of the country’s nearly 90 million residents according to the latest US Department of State report on international religious freedom, has faced discrimination since the 1979 Iranian Revolution when radical Shiite clerics overthrew the government and seized power, the report continued. Since then, VOA alleged, the Jewish community has often been forced to attend anti-Israel demonstrations and rallies in support of the destruction of Israel and are largely considered second-class citizens.

An Iranian Jew prays at the Abrishami synagogue at Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. (credit: REUTERS)

According to the report, the Jewish community was coerced into participating in the presidential election, held in two rounds on June 28 and July 5. On July 6, Former Iranian Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian, a relative moderate and loyalist of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was declared the winner. The official turnout for both rounds was under 50%, as most of Iran’s electorate boycotted an election in which only Khamenei loyalists were candidates.

As part of the coercion tactics, Iranian authorities set up exclusive ballot stations for Jews to vote in five Jewish facilities in Tehran, the city that houses most of Iran’s Jewish population, the report said. The Tehran Jewish Committee, an organization representing Jewish interests in the Islamic Republic, announced in a June 20 Telegram post that this was the first time Jews had been allocated special ballot stations for a presidential election. Previously, special ballot stations were set up only for parliamentary elections, where Jews could vote for their community’s sole representative and provincial representative in the Iranian assembly.

“The behavior described in those reports is deplorable,” a spokesperson from the US State Department told VOA.

“We never had expectations that Iran’s presidential elections would be free or fair, so these reports of coercion, while awful, are unsurprising.”

Iran’s sole Jewish lawmaker, Homayoon Sameh Yeh Najafabadi, posted photos of himself to Telegram alongside prominent Iranian Rabbi Younes Hamami Lalehzar and other Jews, voting at the Mousa Ben Amran school in the second round of the election on July 5. The images showed them submitting their ballots into boxes as Muslim staff looked on.

“Rabbi Hamami emphasized the necessity for all people, including the Iranian Jewish community, to participate and expressed his wishes for a better Iran and success for the president-elect of the Iranian nation,” the post’s caption read.

“Dr. Sameyah also emphasized the maximum participation of the Iranian Jewish community in this election as in the past and thanked the honorable and respectful Iranian Jewish community for their cooperation and participation.”

Under duress

Thamar Gindin, an Iran expert at the Ezri Center of Israel's Haifa University, said to VOA that the Islamic Republic rewards Iranian Jews for their propaganda roles.

Jewish-only ballot stations posed a danger to the community, said Iranian American Jewish activist George Haroonian, as Iranian authorities would have then had access to how many Jews voted, and who they voted for.

In another unprecedented step, on June 26, two days before the election’s first round, a meeting was held at Tehran’s main synagogue of Yousef Abad between presidential candidates’ representatives and Jewish community members. The Tehran Jewish Committee and Najafabadi both encouraged Jewish attendance at the event through messages posted on their Telegram channels on June 23 and 24. However, no photos of the event were published.

Iranian state media also published photographs on July 5 showing Jews smiling for the cameras as they cast their ballots at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Isfahan. Additionally, they released a video titled “Shiraz Jews at the Polling Stations; A Display of Iranian National Unity,” capturing Jews voting, with two men expressing their loyalty to the Islamic Republic.

“Iran’s Jews are hostages who could be attacked and arrested at any moment and under any pretext," reminded Haroonian, "Just as the regime does to others whom it wants to intimidate into submission.”