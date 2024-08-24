Iran's diplomatic efforts can achieve its goals without having to attack Israel - analysis

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi spoke with his counterpart in Venezuela over the weekend. In the call, he “said that his country has a strategic view on Latin American nations, particularly Venezuela, stressing that the new Iranian administration will continue that approach,” according to the Iranian statement media IRNA.

This is part of a diplomatic offensive that will begin as the new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, takes charge. Araqchi is also trying to make his mark on the foreign minister as he begins his new role.

Iran “will maintain the Islamic Republic’s strategic approach toward Latin American countries, particularly Venezuela,” the IRNA report noted. Iran and Venezuela are key allies. In addition, Brazil's Foreign Minister, Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira, also sent a congratulatory note to Araghchi.

The Venezuelan minister congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as the top diplomat of Iran, IRNA noted. “The two ministers announced their readiness to follow up on previous agreements to boost cooperation and to explore new ways to further strengthen relations.”

In another development, Iran’s new president appointed a former Iranian ambassador to Russia as his chief political advisor. Mehdi Sanaei was appointed as Deputy for Political Affairs of the Iranian presidential office. This shows how Iran is seeking to increase ties with Russia. Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, June 28, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)

Iran’s president also said the country is seeking to reduce the sanctions it is under. This could mean that the country is willing to push for more diplomacy with the West. Iran’s new foreign minister also put out a statement about the importance of diplomacy to the incoming president.

Putting on a disguise of diplomacy

The overall context of these reports and the fact that Iran’s regime is pushing numerous stories via its state media about diplomacy shows that it wants the world to believe it is putting a focus on diplomacy as opposed to offensive military action.

This comes three weeks after Iran appeared on the verge of attacking Israel. Iran may be seeking to play both sides, using threats to keep Israel on alert while it uses diplomacy to get what it wants abroad. In that case, the regime wins twice because it can keep Israel and the West guessing while it pursues its wider agenda.