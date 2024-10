Iran warned it would launch another massive missile strike against Israel if the IDF responded to Tuesday’s night attack.

“Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations wrote in a post on X.

It also issued a veiled threat to the United States, stressing that “Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime.”

This is a developing story.