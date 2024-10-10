Jewish leader in Iran condemns Israel's 'aggression,' praises Iranian leadership

Dr. Younes Hamami, a leader of the Jewish community in Iran, has strongly condemned what he called Israel's "aggression" against Hamas and Hezbollah. In a recent letter, he attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating: “This is an unforgettable lesson for Netanyahu and his foolish supporters, in my name and in the name of my people,” according to ynet.

Dr. Hamami expressed support for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, writing: “We support the brilliant steps of the Supreme Leader, in expressing his brave opinions in defending the oppressed of the resistance front, and managing the Friday prayers in Tehran, which have always been and remain a factor of unity and cohesion among all the Iranian nation.”

He continued in his letter: “It is a matter of great pride and honor that the guards and armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Leader, powerfully defended the territorial integrity of our dear country in response to the unreasonable audacity of the Zionist regime.” Dr. Hamami praised the launch of 181 rockets and missiles toward Israel last week.

At the conclusion of his letter, Dr. Hamami wrote: “We support all the armed forces working hard to defend the rights of the Iranian nation. I express my utmost gratitude and respect, and with God's help, I will pray for a long life, health, and safety for the leader (Khamenei) in his position of leadership, the pride of the nation and the state of Iran.” He opened his letter with a verse from Psalms: “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His steadfast love endures forever.” Books with photos of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler on their cover are seen during the International Book Fair in Tehran, Iran, May 13, 2024. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/via REUTERS)

Previous statements by the Jewish leader

Dr. Hamami has previously made harsh statements against Israel, condemning what he referred to as Israeli "aggression" against Hamas and Hezbollah. This week, he participated alongside representatives of Neturei Karta at an event commemorating Ayatollah Khomeini, as reported by ynetnews.

In July, Dr. Hamami told official Iranian media that there is no antisemitism in Iran. He credited the absence of antisemitism to the "separation of Judaism from Zionism" established by the leaders of the revolution and continued by the current Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Dr. Hamami’s recent statements reiterated: “We support the brilliant steps of the Supreme Leader in expressing his brave opinions in defending the oppressed of the resistance front.” He emphasized the importance of unity in Iran, asserting that the Friday prayers in Tehran have “always been and remain a factor of unity and cohesion among all the Iranian nation.”

He also underscored his support for Iran’s military forces, writing: “We support all the armed forces working diligently to defend the rights of the Iranian nation. I express my utmost gratitude and respect, and with God's help, I will pray for the long life, health, and safety of the leader (Khamenei) in his leadership position, the pride of the nation and the state of Iran.”

Dr. Hamami’s strong language toward Prime Minister Netanyahu and his supporters reflects his opposition to Israel’s actions. He stated: “This is an unforgettable lesson for Netanyahu and his foolish supporters, in my name and in the name of my people.”