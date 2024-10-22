'We are closely monitoring all US bases in the region,' Iranian foreign minister says

Iran is monitoring and tracking US bases in the Middle East, the country's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi stated during a press conference in Kuwait on Tuesday, Iranian state media agencies Mehr and Tasnim reported.

"We are closely monitoring all US bases in the region and keeping track of their movements. We are also sharing information about the US base in Jordan with the Jordanian authorities," Araghchi reportedly said, according to Mehr.

He allegedly told reporters that Iran is monitoring not only American bases in the region but also tracking their flights and passing along information to relevant partners.

Impending Israeli attack, Iranian reactions

In response to a question about American military bases in the Middle East and US support for the impending Israeli response to Iran's October 1 ballistic missile attack, Araghchi was quoted by Tasnim as saying, "All our neighbors assured us that their countries would not be allowed to be used against us."

"This is an expectation from all our friendly and neighboring countries, and we consider it a sign of friendship and honesty of our neighbors." Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi attends the UNSC meeting on the escalation in fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 25, 2024. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

Araghchi emphasized that Iran expects the Middle East to oppose any Israeli retaliation on Iran, especially on Iranian nuclear facilities, saying, "All countries in the region have expressed their opposition to an Israeli attack on Iran, especially on its nuclear facilities," according to Mehr.

"We emphasize that Iran will respond in kind if Israel attacks...They know what response awaits them if they attack our nuclear facilities," the foreign minister warned.