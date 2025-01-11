Shiraz Friday Imam threatens to turn White House into Shia prayer house during a sermon

Ayatollah Lotfollah Dezhkam told worshipers in Shiraz during Friday prayers that "God willing, we will turn the White House into a Husseiniyeh, and the leaders of America, God willing, can be sure that this promise will be fulfilled," according to local media.

He also told them that "Trump will die like Carter and will take to his grave the desire to harm the system [regime]."

Dezhkam is the representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the southwestern Fars province and is a member of the Assembly of Experts, the group that will select the next Supreme Leader.

A Husseiniyeh is a type of prayer house unique to Shia Islam and is considered distinct from a Mosque. It is typically reserved for prayer sessions related to the events of the life of Imam Husayn, the prophet Muhammed's grandson, such as Ashura.

Dezhkam's comments come just before President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration for his second term. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses supporters during his rally for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO)

Friday Sermons in Iran

Friday sermons have often served to highlight issues the Iranian regime considers to be of importance.

Dezhkam's role as Friday Imam is a position of trust by the regime and Khamenei. Thus, his statements show the Iranian religious establishment's concern for the regime's longevity.

Despite the threats, Iranian state media reported that the majority of his sermon focused on the regime's economic "successes" at a time when Iranians are increasingly disappointed with the regime's handling of the economy. An Institute for National Security Studies researcher said that Iranian citizens were angry at the regime for "squandering funds, oil revenues, and resources," according to Maariv.

Iran's political system, known as Islamic Guardianship, involves Islamic Jurists monitoring and sometimes directly intervening in state affairs.

Ayatollahs are permitted to issue rulings on Islamic law and teach lower-ranked clerics. However, they are outranked by Grand Ayatollahs, also known as Marajas, who are permitted to interpret Islamic law. Khamenei is one of around 50 Grand Ayatollahs worldwide, the majority of whom are in Iran.

In practice, at least in Iran, Khamenei's rulings are given primacy.