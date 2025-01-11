Tehran unveils weapons facility used in attacks on Israel, promises new missiles in development

Iran released footage unveiling the underground weapons storage facility it used in previous attacks against Israel, which it claims holds “new special missiles, Iranian semi-state official media site Tasnim reported at the end of December.

Footage of the facility was later released on IRIB, displaying Tehran officials IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh touring the facility.

Hajizadeh described the facility as a “dormant volcano” days before Salami announced the IRGC’s plans to develop the “new special missiles.”

Among the underground facility’s arsenal is reportedly a number of Qadr missiles - a type of Iranian long-range surface-to-surface missile first revealed in 2007, according to the Alma Research and education Center. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting at the IRGC Aerospace Force achievements exhibition in Tehran, Iran November 19, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

The Qadr missile reportedly sports a modular warhead, which can hold a large number of bombs, Alma reported.

#BREAKING The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday unveiled what the state TV called "one of the underground missile cities of the IRGC"."The volcano lying under these mountains can erupt in the shortest time possible," the report says. pic.twitter.com/nIPb6IxBpX — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 10, 2025

After visiting this missile city, Salami reportedly stated, "The enemy thought that our production capacity had been cut off, but the growth rate of our missile capacity is up to date; missiles are really increasing and upgrading their capacity and capabilities every day in terms of quantity, quality, skill, and design. This increase in capabilities means that the IRGC Aerospace Force will once again unveil its newly produced missiles and missile bases in the near future."

The Tasnim report claimed Tehran was planning to hold new drills this month, making active the hidden “missile and drone cities” in southern Iran - these facilities include one storing vessels and another underground container holding missiles.

A message to the West

Saudi news outlet al-Arabiya noted that Tehran released the video only shortly before Donald Trump is set to return to the White House. The video was also released after Basij fighters paraded through Tehran with heavy weaponry and military vehicles - a demonstration which also saw hundreds reportedly carrying coffins decorated with Israeli flags.

During the demonstration, IRGC General Mohammadreza Naghdi told the crowds that the US was "behind all the misfortune in the Muslim world" and "if we are able to destroy the Zionist regime and withdraw the American bases in the region, one of our big problems will be resolved," according to al Arabiya.

Israeli officials also warned earlier this week that the IDF was on heightened alert, predicting Iran may take action against the Jewish state in the coming days.