Iran claims to add long range ‘cruise’ missiles to ships

Iran is seeking to increase threats to the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman via the addition of cruise missiles to its ships. According to reports on Iran’s pro-regime Tasnim News, Iran’s Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said that domestic cruise missiles called the ‘Qadr-474’ had been added to ships and have a range of 2,000 km.

The original article also praised the IRGC for its involvement in seizing an oil tanker and putting UAVs and other missiles on its boats. Iran has a regular navy and as well as an IRGC navy.

Iran's naval challenges

The report says that cruise missiles can now be used by the converted container ship Shahid Mahdavi. The large 240-meter-long ship was added to Iran’s navy in March 2023 and weighs 2,100 tons. This is part of Iran’s naval program which generally can’t afford new ships and thus must rely on converted or older ships. The addition of cruise missiles to what is essentially a commercial tanker shows Iran’s challenges, not its success.

Iran claims that the missiles it is adding to its navy have similar capabilities to other countries' cruise missiles. Because Iran is under sanctions, it has had to develop these kinds of weapons locally. Therefore its missiles often are in fact not as advanced as other modern countries. However, Iran says its missiles have infrared seekers, radar guidance and other features that can help the missiles evade electronic warfare. It also claims that its catamaran-style ship, the Shahid Soleimani, also has new missiles.

According to the report in Iranian pro-regime media, the new long-range cruise missiles are being installed on these two ships, the Mahdavi and Soleimani-class ships. These include various missiles with ranges from 200-2,000 km. The IRGC will receive missiles named after Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the head of Kataib Hezbollah and was killed alongside IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 in a US drone strike.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi gives a speech during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack, in Tehran, Iran, January 3, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

“The Abu Mahdi missile and two other cruise missiles with 750-km and 2,000-km ranges are smart, can be guided and go after a new target before explosion, and can be launched even from regions deep in the land and behind the mountains to hit naval targets,” the Iranian naval commander said. Iran claims to be building more of the Soleimani-class ships.

"He mentioned that the vessels are named after martyrs Sayyad Shirazi, Hassan Baqeri, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Rais-Ali Delvari,” Iranian media said. Tangsiri went on to add, “The new military catamarans can travel at a speed of 45 knots and are furnished with 300 km and 750 km range missiles.”

Iran is trying to project its naval power in recent years and continued to harass and seize tankers, seizing two tankers only last month. It also has tried to partner with foreign navies, such as Russia and China. It now says its ships will be able to patrol the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman as well as reach the Red Sea and areas as far as Sri Lanka. Iran has sent ships on long-range missions in recent years, including to Russia and also to South America.