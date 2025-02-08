Iran weighs response to Trump's maximum pressure, risking economic turmoil - analysis

Tehran is weighing its response following US President Donald Trump’s reinstatement of a maximum-pressure campaign on Iran earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the US president signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) “restoring maximum pressure on the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, denying Iran all paths to a nuclear weapon, and countering Iran’s malign influence abroad,” the White House said.

On Saturday, Iran responded to the new American initiatives. IRNA, citing government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, reported that the Iranian government will not submit to negotiations it considers “dishonorable.”

Mohajerani asserted that Tehran would continue holding talks with European countries, “in circumstances where negotiations are dishonorable, Iran will not give in to them.”

Why Iran fears new American sanctions by Trump

Iran is wary of Trump’s new sanctions. It wants to wait and see and understand them. It also knows that other countries, such as Mexico and Canada, have climbed down in the face of Washington’s threats. Iran does not want to be seen to buckle, but it also doesn’t want its economy to be battered. Iran is already facing challenges at home. Iran has also sought closer ties with Russia and China to bolster its economy.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that in the past, Iran negotiated with the US, but it had not proven wise to do so. He is likely helping to set the tone for Iran’s future moves. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described Khamenei’s talking points as “instructive.” This means that while the foreign minister may want to engage in talks, he is now wary of the wrath of the supreme leader. US President Donald Trump and Iranian missiles (illustrative) (credit: Canva, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Yet, the minister has also called the remarks “path-opening.” This means there is room to maneuver.

IRNA noted that “Ayatollah Khamenei referred to Iran’s past experience in negotiating a comprehensive deal with six world countries — including the United States — in 2015 and said Washington had failed to uphold its obligations under that agreement. Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran was not opposed to negotiations per se and that it was involved in negotiations with all countries in the world. He said Iran’s Foreign Ministry was 'one of the busiest foreign ministries' in the world, conducting negotiations with and trips to countries all over the world.”

Iran’s foreign ministry says it is guided in future talks by several principles, including “dignity, prudence, and expediency.” The Supreme Leader has called past interactions with the US as “dishonorable.”