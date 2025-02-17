IRGC deputy commander: Our next attack will be carried out in good time

Brig.-Gen. Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said on Monday that Operation "True Promise 3 will be carried out at an appropriate time," state-controlled Mehr News reported.

Fadavi referred to the previous two operations Iran carried out against Israel as True Promise 1 and True Promise 2, which were carried out in April and October 2024.

Both attacks led to minimal damage to Israel, together killing two Israelis and one Palestinian.

Israel responded to both attacks, first in April striking several parts of Iran, including areas used for nuclear enrichment as well as Syrian military bases.

During the second attack in October, Israel struck a series of Iranian missile bases and radar sites, purporting to cripple Iranian air defenses.

Iran claims to have intercepted the Israeli attacks; however, this remains unsubstantiated. Scenes in Iran after a series of Israeli retaliation strikes on October 26. (credit: SCREENSHOT ACCORDING TO 27A OF COPYRIGHT ACT)

Where is Operation True Promise 3?

Iran said it would respond to the strikes, although this never occured, leading Iran to continue to threaten Operation True Promise 3.

Iran has continued to warn that a "strong and complex" attack is forthcoming and that it will not be limited to a missile attack.

Preceding the October attack, Israel attacked and killed the majority of Hezbollah's leadership, including its long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Following the November ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Shams overthrew Iranian ally former president Bashar al-Assad, replacing his government with one hostile to Iranian influence.

This has left Iran with fewer options to act against Israel than it had last year.