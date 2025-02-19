Is Iran seeking a Caspian-Persian Gulf economic corridor?- analysis

Iran is increasingly interested in investing in infrastructure for a north-south economic corridor that would link the Caspian Sea with the Persian Gulf, which is part of a much wider plan that Tehran has been interested in for many years.

The overall goal of this plan would be to bring Russia and Iran closer.

“Iran is ready to establish logistics bases in its southern ports for the littoral states of the Caspian Sea," Iranian state media IRNA noted on Tuesday, citing the minister of industry, mine, and trade.

The report notes that this will lead to investment in the development of the “infrastructure of the Caspian-Persian Gulf corridor and establish logistics bases in its southern ports for the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.”

Mohammad Atabak, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, discussed this at a meeting of the third Caspian Economic Forum held in Tehran on Tuesday. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran. February 10, 2025. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held meetings with officials from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum, illustrating this event’s importance to Iran.

The Iranian report goes on to note that “the minister stressed the importance of leveraging agreements such as the Caspian Economic Agreement and the Trans-Caspian Corridor to increase transactions between member states.” This will increasingly enable Iran to interact with various non-western economic blocs such as BRICS and SCO. It will enable more work with Central Asia, Turkey, the Caucasus, and Russia.

At the Caspian meeting, the Iranians discussed the need to “develop the untapped potential of the oil and gas industry and promote tourism in the Caspian region,” IRNA noted. Meanwhile, in another meeting, Tajikistan's Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda and Iranian Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref discussed a joint Iran-Tajikistan economic cooperation commission.

IRNA noted that “Aref highlighted that the economies of Iran and Tajikistan can complement each other. He called for the activation of the private sectors in both Iran and Tajikistan.” Among the sectors the countries are focused on are “technical engineering services, pharmaceutical, technology, agriculture, energy, transportation, tourism and the use of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports.”

The issue of the ports is important because they are tied to the wider north-south economic corridor. "The Tajik government attaches importance to implementing the long-term commercial program by 2030 and the implementation of the two countries' roadmaps," the report noted.

The Caspian connection

In addition, Aref met the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, a country that borders the Caspian Sea. “He stressed the need to prepare a comprehensive strategic plan by the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Commission and to promote the level of trade transactions between the two countries.”

In a third report, Dmitry Zverev, the Russian Federation's Deputy Minister of Transport, and Saeed Rasouli, head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, “emphasized the efforts made by Tehran and Moscow to increase transit through the Caspian Sea, facilitate container transport and the launch of the maritime cruise between Anzali and Astarakhan,” the IRNA said.

The Russian Federation's Transport Ministry is seeking to equip Makhachkala port to facilitate the expansion of trade. Iran’s “Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran is ready to hold a special meeting with Moscow to achieve a comprehensive maritime roadmap and a joint action plan,” the Iranian official said.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, and the Russian Federation's Transport Minister, Roman Starovoit, signed a roadmap of Iran-Russia cooperation in transportation and transit fields for 2025 as well. All of this points to increased Iranian focus on countries to the north and their links via Iran to the Persian Gulf.

One key country in the Gulf that Iran is focused on is Qatar. Iran welcomed Qatar’s Emir for a visit this week. Iran will likely be discussing expanding cooperation in the Persian Gulf and Doha’s possibilities for investment.