'Nice face of Iran' Javad Zarif resigns as VP amid regime's anti-West shift

Iran’s embattled Vice-President Javad Zarif said he had resigned on March 2, Iran’s IRNA reported. According to the report he did so “on advice from the head of the Judiciary to relieve some of the pressure on the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.”

Zarif had already been at the center of controversies in Iran because some politicians had critiqued him over the last several months.

Zarif is best known as Iran’s former foreign minister and the face of the Iran deal era. He was a charmer and he was also a favorite of westerners who enjoyed his affable personality and his ability to light up a room. Zarif always seemed to enjoy being in the West more than in Iran. This led to suspicions among some of those in Iran known as “hard liners.”

In truth it's not really about being "hard line" because Zarif was loyal to the regime, it's more about internal politics. Iran is shifting away from the West and there is a sense that those like Zarif are not as necessary in the past. In the past Zarif was trotted out as the nice face of Iran, now that mask can be taken down.

It's not clear what the fate of Zarif will be, it’s possible he could receive a new appointment or even that his resignation will not be accepted. Iran’s state media reporting seems to indicate he will have some time off now.

“Vice-President Javad Zarif says he has resigned on advice from the head of the Judiciary to help relieve pressure on the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian,” IRNA noted. He met with judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei on an invitation by Mohseni Ejei on Saturday. “During the meeting, the Judiciary chief had advised that, given ‘the conditions of the country, I return to [teaching at] the university to avoid more pressure on the administration.’”

Zarif said "he hoped that by leaving the administration, those hindering the realization of ‘the people’s will and the success of the administration’ would be stripped of excuses,” the report said. “I continue to be proud of having supported the venerable Dr. Pezeshkian and wish him and other true servants of the people the best,” he said.

IRNA further noted that “since he was tapped as vice-president, Zarif has been taking intense heat by a group of lawmakers in Parliament who have argued that his appointment to a sensitive post is illegal because at least one of his children holds US nationality.”