Iran holds joint naval drill with Russia, China after rejecting US talks on nuclear program

Iran has launched a large-scale joint naval exercise with Russia and China in the northern Indian Ocean, days after its supreme leader dismissed an offer from the US president for nuclear negotiations. The Combined Maritime Security Belt drill aims to improve maritime security and enhance coordination between the three nations while also involving observers from several other countries.

Iranian Navy Deputy Operations Commander Admiral Mustafa Tajaldini described the primary goal of the exercise as strengthening naval cooperation and securing major maritime routes. “The primary goal of this exercise is to enhance maritime security in the northern Indian Ocean and strengthen naval cooperation between the Iranian, Chinese, and Russian navies,” Tajaldini said, as quoted by the Tehran Times.

He further noted the broader regional significance, pointing to critical trade routes such as the Straits of Malacca, Hormuz, and Bab el Mandeb. “Our goal is to strengthen collective security, and we’ve invited Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) nations and regional countries to contribute to this effort,” he added.

China’s Defense Ministry stated that the exercise includes drills on striking maritime targets, damage control, and joint search-and-rescue operations. Russia’s TASS news agency reported that the exercise features 15 combat ships, support vessels, and helicopters.

Iranian media reported that observers from Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates were present in Chabahar, Iran’s key port on the Gulf of Oman, for the drills. A Russian ship is seen during the joint Navy exercise of Iran, China and Russia in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, March 10, 2025 (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Security analysts see the exercise as a clear signal of growing military ties between Iran, Russia, and China as they seek to counterbalance US influence in the region. The Gulf of Oman, where the drills are taking place, serves as a crucial maritime passage linking the Indian Ocean to the Strait of Hormuz, through which over a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes.

Trump's thoughts on the joint exercise

When asked about the naval exercises, US president Donald Trump dismissed concerns, telling Fox News aboard Air Force One: “We’re stronger than all of them. We have more power than all of them.”

The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions following Iran’s rejection of nuclear talks with Washington, signaling a continued standoff in diplomatic efforts. Meanwhile, the US 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, maintains a strong presence in the region, keeping a close watch on maritime security developments.