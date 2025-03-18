Attacks in Gaza and Yemen leave Iran in confusion over its next moves - analysis

For four days, the US has been striking the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. For one day, the IDF has been striking Hamas in Gaza. This leaves Iran in confusion and not knowing how to respond.

This is because Iran is concerned that the US strikes could escalate and that Iran is not ready for a major confrontation. On the other hand, Iran’s supreme leader has told the country not to trust any opening from the Trump administration. This leaves Tehran in a bind.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi hosted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko for a meeting in Tehran on Monday. They “called for the expansion of bilateral relations and helping to ensure regional peace and stability,” Iran’s state media noted. Iran has supplied Russia with kamikaze drones for use against Ukraine. “The foreign minister while referring to the good and expanding relations between Iran and Russia in all areas stressed Iran's efforts to identify the potential for further strengthening bilateral relations,” the report said.

They also discussed the recent meetings in China in which Russian, Chinese and Iranian delegations participated. They were discussing nuclear issues and other issues in China, aimed at “securing common interests and protecting the rule of law at the international level,” Iranian state media. Iran wants China’s and Russia’s support.

Meanwhile, Araqchi also “denounced the US and UK military aggression against Yemen as well as the ongoing Israeli atrocities faced by Palestinians.” He condemned the strikes during a Monday event with foreign ambassadors. He called on Muslim countries to do more during the month of Ramadan. US President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, March 15, 2025 (credit: The White House/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran using diplomacy to deal with US, Israeli strikes

Iran is thus pursuing several goals at once. It wants closer ties with Russia and China. It wants to end the sanctions it is under. It wants to work on “Islamic” causes against the US and Israel. Amir-Sa’eed Iravani, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, also wanted the US against any aggression. Iran “condemned the reckless and provocative statements from US officials, including US President Donald Trump.”

Clearly Iran is trying to use diplomacy at first to deal with the US and Israeli strikes. The question for Iran, even as it distances itself from the Houthis; is can it continue to do nothing for its allies in Yemen. It helped build up the Houthis, as it helped the Assad regime and Hezbollah. Now Iran’s octopus of proxies is collapsing like a house of cards. If Tehran is not careful it will wake up to find all its proxies have had their wings clipped. Then they become a liability, instead of an asset.