Iran condemns local newspaper suggesting revenge on Trump for Soleimani assassination

Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, on Sunday, distanced the government from an editorial of a far Right Iranian daily newspaper, Kayhan, which suggested that Iran should exact revenge against US President Donald Trump for ordering the 2020 assassination of then-Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force commander General Qassam Soleimani.

Mohajerani, in a Farsi-language post on X/Twitter commented that statements such as Hossein Shariatmadari's editorial "not only contradict" Iran's "principled policy," but they also "provide an excuse for the enemy," referring to how it could provide rhetorical ammunition to Washington.

She added that Iran is pursuing the case of Soleimani's killing through "competent international legal channels," reaffirming that Tehran is "in favor of peace."

برخی اظهاراتی که این روزها از زبان ایران تهدید به ترور می‌کنند، نه‌تنها با سیاست اصولی جمهوری اسلامی در تضادند، بلکه بهانه به‌دست دشمن می‌دهند.ترور ناجوانمردانه سردار سلیمانی از طریق مراجع صالحه و بین المللی دنبال می شود و همان‌گونه که بارها گفته شده است، جمهوری اسلامی ایران… — فاطمه مهاجرانی (@F_Mohajerani) April 6, 2025

"The pen should serve national interests and maintain the country's security, not creating inflammation," she stated. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pray near the coffins of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, Ja (credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENT WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Rare English-language post

In a rare English-language post, she added that comments such as this "also undermines the pathways for dialogue and cooperation."

Linking the Islamic Republic of Iran to extraterritorial assassination threats is not only misguided but also undermines the pathways for dialogue and cooperation. Such rhetoric only serves to create pretexts for escalating tensions, rather than advancing peace and global… — فاطمه مهاجرانی (@F_Mohajerani) April 6, 2025

In this post, she added that Iran's approach to seeking justice for Soleimani's killing "is not a sign of weakness, but a testament to resilience and commitment to global governance principles."

The Iranian Press Supervisory Board issued a written warning to Kayhan, stating that it "violates national interests," Iran Front Page reported.