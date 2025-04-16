Iran rejects UK accusation of links to Swedish criminal gang

Iran on Wednesday rejected a British accusation that it was connected to the Sweden-based criminal gang known as 'Foxtrot' after Britain's government had earlier this week sanctioned the group saying it had committed attacks on behalf of Tehran.

On Monday, Britain said Foxtrot had attacked Israeli and Jewish targets across Europe for Iran. It did not specify which attacks it was referring to.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects the allegations connecting the Iranian government to the activities of a Swedish-based criminal gang, known as Foxtrot," a statement from the Iranian embassy in London said.

Britain imposed an asset freeze on the Foxtrot group and an asset freeze and travel ban on Rawa Majid, who the government said was in charge of the gang. Emergency workers stand near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, January 31, 2024 (credit: HENRIK MONTGOMERY/TT NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS)

Rejecting the accusation

The Iranian embassy said it had submitted a protest to the British government, and that Britain had failed to provide credible evidence in other similar cases.

"We consider such baseless positions and destructive conduct to be detrimental to the bilateral relations and urge the UK to refrain from pursuing hostile approaches towards Iran," the embassy said.

Britain's foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the embassy statement.