US, Iran set third round of nuclear talks - what's next? - analysis

Anyone who was paying attention over the last few weeks will likely not be surprised that the Trump administration seems to be moving toward a new Iran nuclear deal, which will not fulfill Israel’s expectations.

The Jerusalem Post has received strong signals from top Israeli officials in this direction, and public statements by American officials have essentially confirmed this trend.

In quick succession, Washington and Tehran held a first round of nuclear talks on April 12, a second round this past Saturday, and have now scheduled a third round for April 26.

The first round was designed to set a baseline of goodwill and a conceptual framework of where the sides could agree.

This second round entered greater detail about the various broad issues, both areas where the sides agreed and disagreed.

Now, the technical experts on each side are already meeting up to discuss specific, concrete solutions and terms for complex problems.

All of this is against the background of Trump’s plan to visit Saudi Arabia in a matter of weeks, which could signal some additional seismic shifts in the region.

How bad is the situation from the perspective of top Israeli officials?

It seems a foregone conclusion that Iran will not need to destroy their centrifuge fleet for enriching uranium.

Mossad Director David Barnea and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Israel's best current tag team on the issues, seem not to have succeeded in convincing US envoy Steve Witkoff otherwise.

It would also seem obvious that the Islamic Republic will need to dilute all of its 60% enriched uranium back down to a much lower level to push its count down time away from a nuclear weapon.

The question is will it have to destroy some of its centrifuges and ship out some of its uranium? Will it need to stop running its advanced centrifuges, which could enrich enough uranium from scratch for a new nuclear weapon in something like a month or a mere couple of months?

Will it need to shut down its underground facilities, which are harder to strike from the air?

And all of that is preliminary to the essential question of ballistic missiles.

One of the most glaring holes of the 2015 nuclear deal was that it pretended that ballistic missiles were not part of the picture because they were primarily being used as conventional weapons.

However, they are also the delivery vehicle for nuclear weapons.

So any nuclear deal in 2025 which does not address them, given that Tehran has now mastered almost every other nuclear weapons skill besides the delivery process, is being grossly negligent at an even higher level than in 2015, when Iran was not that close to delivering a nuclear weapon anyway.

How can Trump carve a new path?

This would also be a place where Trump could distinguish himself from Obama’s 2015 deal by saying he got a whole new issue included in the agreement.

For the Iranian side, if their program only has some forward-looking limits and is under supervision, but if they do not need to destroy any of it, they could still claim they did not really give Trump any new concessions.

Of course, the preference of top Israeli officials at this point is a straight-up aerial attack on Iran’s new mostly defenseless nuclear sites (following the air force’s destroying most of their quality defenses on October 26.)

But if Trump is making a deal anyway, Israel could position itself to support the deal or not attack the deal if it includes certain items, such as limiting and controlling advanced centrifuges and ballistic missiles.

If there are technical experts meeting this coming Saturday, hopefully it is about working through some of these issues, taking into account the Israeli perspective, and not merely returning to the 2015 nuclear limits, which will be much less able to restrain the current, more mature nuclear Iran.