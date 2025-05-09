Iran choosing to stop enrichment program is best way to ensure they never get weapons, Witkoff says

If the US gets Iran to voluntarily shift away from an enrichment program, that is the most permanent way to make sure that they never get a nuclear weapon, US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News Network on Friday.

"If we get them to voluntarily shift away from an enrichment program where they can enrich to not have centrifuges, to not have material that can be enriched to weapons-grade levels 90 percent, if we can get them to voluntarily do that that is the most permanent way to make sure that they never get a weapon," Witkoff said.

Witkoff said that he believes in US President Donald Trump's policy of attempting to settle the Iranian conflict through dialogue.

"That’s a more permanent solution to that crisis than any other alternative. That would physically change exactly how Iran was approaching a nuclear program."

Iran has agreed to hold a fourth round of indirect nuclear talks with the US on Sunday in Oman, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported earlier, citing a member of the Iranian team. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attends an interview after participating in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, February 18, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File Photo)

The fourth round of negotiations, initially scheduled for May 3 in Rome, was postponed, with mediator Oman citing "logistical reasons."

"Following a proposal by the Omani foreign minister to hold the fourth round of talks on Sunday, Tehran has announced its agreement," Tasnim quoted the unnamed member of Iran's delegation as saying. "The fourth round of Iran-US talks in Oman has been finalized."

Trump's threat against Iran

Trump, who withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, has threatened to bomb Iran if no agreement is reached with his administration to resolve the long-standing dispute.

Western countries say Iran's nuclear program is geared toward producing weapons, whereas Iran insists it is purely for civilian purposes.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.