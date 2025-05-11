Iran eying closer tech cooperation with China, bypassing the West - analysis

Iran and China are eyeing “closer cooperation in IT, digital economy, and AI,” a new report at Iran’s state media said on May 11. This is important because it shows how Iran is seeking to position itself regarding tech advances. Iran is not a major tech powerhouse. However, it clearly wants to increase its capabilities in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) and other advances in the digital economy.

Why does this matter? The more Iran works with China, the more it can ignore the West and Western sanctions. The more it increases its investments in tech, the more it can improve its economy.

These issues all have military and defense tie-ins as well. AI, for instance, is increasingly used to provide various aspects of autonomous operations to drones and other systems, such as missiles.

Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Sattar Hashemi, met with China’s Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, in Tehran on May 10, 2025.

“Ambassador Cong highlighted the importance of cooperation in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, describing it as key to the future of Tehran-Beijing relations,” Iran’s state media said. The Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Sattar Hashemi, and China’s Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, “have discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in IT, digital economy, and artificial intelligence.” Artificial intelligence (illustrative) (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

The two men discussed the importance of strategically developing bilateral relations. “Referring to previously signed agreements between Iran and China, Hashemi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fulfilling these accords,” the report said. The two discussed AI and also how it could serve as a foundation for “joint projects.”

The Chinese official “praised Iran’s advancements in communications and information technology, calling for expanded cooperation despite external pressures and challenges.”

According to the report, “Ambassador Cong further highlighted the importance of collaboration in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, describing it as key to the future of Tehran-Beijing relations. He also welcomed an upcoming visit to China by the Iranian minister.”

'Driving force behind country’s development'

Meanwhile, Iran has also said that the oil industry is a driving force behind its economy. Iran’s Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said “the oil industry is a key pillar of Iran’s economy, describing it as the driving force behind the nation’s development and a crucial contributor to its knowledge-based companies,” a report in Iran said.

This took place during the 29th Iran Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran in Iran. “After visiting the booths and companies present at the oil exhibition, I am proud to be an Iranian. Today, I witnessed extraordinary advancements up close, and in this chain, the role of technical knowledge and young engineers is clearly visible,” she said.

“The oil and gas industry is the driving force behind the country’s development and plays a major role in the economy. Also, with the links this industry has established with knowledge-based companies, it can play a fundamental role in economic growth and other sectors,” she added.