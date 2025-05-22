Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan at defense expo in Belarus

Iranian military technology is being displayed in Belarus for a defense expo. Iranian state media highlighted the fact that “over 150 companies from both within Belarus and abroad, including Iran, are showcasing more than 750 types of weapons and military hardware at MILEX-2025,” Iranian state media, IRNA, noted.

The report in Iranian media said that “the 12th International Exhibition of Weapons and Military Equipment, known as MILEX-2025, kicked off on Wednesday, featuring over 150 companies from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and India.” Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics “put on display more than 50 military achievements at an international exhibition in Minsk, Belarus.”

The participation of these countries illustrates how the event attracts some anti-Western countries as well as those who seek to balance the power of the US. These countries also want a new world order.

Officials in all these countries, such as Pakistan, have spoken about the importance of a multi-polar world to balance the hegemonic power the US had in the 1990s and early 2000s.

As such, it is natural that Iran, Pakistan, China, and Russia would attend. Russia is involved in a war in Ukraine, a neighbor of Belarus. Belarus is an authoritarian state run by the same leader since the fall of the Soviet Union. It is an ally of Russia. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, attend a meeting regarding the Iranian nuclear issue at Diaoyutai State Guest House on March 14, 2025, in Beijing, China. (credit: POOL VIA REUTERS)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, “The expo will provide an opportunity for specialists and experts to get to know the achievements of both Belarusian manufacturers and foreign partners,” IRNA noted.

Iran set up a pavilion at the event to showcase the defense products of its various companies. Iranian Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, arrived in Minsk for the expo. “While visiting the Iranian pavilion, Talaei-Nik, in a brief conversation with Belarusian officials, expressed Iran’s readiness to develop cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector,” IRNA added.

The defense event is being heralded in the various countries that are participating. Chinese media put out a short statement about it.

Lukashenko’s office put out a statement about the event. “In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, we are holding this large-scale forum in glory of common heroes.” He spoke about the importance of “developing the domestic military industry complex as one of the priority high-tech sectors of the economy, we are shaping the image of the state confidently standing guard over the national interests and sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus.”

“I am convinced that the international exhibition of armaments and military equipment will let a wide range of specialists and experts get familiar with the most advanced achievements of both Belarusian manufacturers and foreign partners. May the military and technical capabilities of the state help us jointly meet the challenges of the time, ensuring a secure future for our citizens,” Lukashenko said.

The expo included various military items. Photos showed drones, missiles, and helicopters, among the items on display. Russia and Iran have increased their drone capabilities in recent years.

A Belarus website that focuses on business noted that “among the exhibits with be the Lerka battery command post - a digital system for anti-aircraft units, the Mirotvorets strike drone, the Askalon missile, and the Groza-S counter-UAV electronic warfare station.

The leading developer of the station - KB Radar - will show the latest means to combat drones: from stationary complexes to pocket gadgets.” It claimed that while only five countries participated, delegations from 30 countries participated.

The Chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Joint Staff, Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov, took part in the events. CSTO has six members, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

Serdyukov said that the international exhibition contributed to the further development of military and military-technical cooperation between the CSTO member states.

He spoke about modern weapons being used by various countries and the importance of this for Central Asian countries, including the need to equip the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Collective Security Region. A CSTO report said this was particularly important for Kyrgyzstan.

Countries have shown interest in Russian weapons

Moscow’s Izvestia media noted that countries showed interest in Russian weapons.

This included interest in Russian drones, the “latest generation are capable of performing combat missions completely autonomously, without operator involvement. The new system is guided not by coordinates, but by the video stream.” An employee of the Kalashnikov company told the Russian media that "we have moved away from the navigation system, we fly according to the picture, now everything is on video.”

This is apparently due to GPS jamming and other jamming systems. Sudan’s envoy to Belarus, Omer Elamin Abdallah, also praised Russian defense technology.

Sudan is involved in a civil war. “The exhibition features expositions of the largest Russian defense enterprises: Rostec, Kalashnikov, Almaz-Antey, Uralvagonzavod, and the Unmanned Systems Group of companies,” Izvestia said. Russian companies also showed off the Pantsir-SMD-E air defense system. The President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore, praised the Oreshnik ballistic missile system.

Meanwhile, Iran is also involved in outreach to Venezuela. In the past, Iran has provided Caracas with drones. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Ali Chegini, Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Venezuela.

Araghchi “emphasized the need to intensify efforts to deepen bilateral relations, with a focus on economic and trade cooperation,” IRNA noted. “Before his departure to Caracas, Chegini provided an overview of the current state of Iran-Venezuela relations and outlined proposed strategies to strengthen cooperation across shared areas of interest.” Iran’s new man in Caracas previously served in Cuba and India.