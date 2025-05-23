Fifth round of nuclear talks between Iran and US set to begin in Rome

The fifth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran began on Friday in Rome, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The current round of negotiations holds particular importance due to firm and conflicting positions among the involved parties. Iran has stated that it will not agree to halt uranium enrichment.

The US maintains that uranium enrichment must be fully stopped and has expressed willingness to discuss the interpretation of "dismantling the nuclear program."

US officials have indicated that, in the absence of an agreement, they may consider other measures—including military options—to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, European representatives have signaled that failure to reach an agreement could lead to the activation of the SnapBack mechanism, reinstating a series of sanctions on Iran.

Iranians doubt nuclear deal will be reached

The fifth round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran seems unlikely to yield an agreement, CNN reported earlier on Friday, citing two Iranian sources.

The sources told CNN that Iran's participation in this round of talks is "solely to gauge Washington’s latest stance rather than pursue a potential breakthrough."

The sources also told CNN that Tehran "harbors mounting doubts about US sincerity in talks."