Iranian president visits Oman, as Tehran sees 'new global order is already shaping'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Oman on May 27 for an important state visit. He is in Muscat for two days and was received at the Al Alam Palace on Tuesday.

Oman is mediating and hosting talks between the US and Iran regarding the nuclear program. It also helped to end the conflict between the US and the Houthis. Oman has close ties with Iran, but it also attempts to position itself as a neutral country in the region.

Years ago, it even hosted a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018. That was a prelude to the Abraham Accords, but Oman was nonplussed by Israel’s behavior in the last several years and has not done much more outreach to Jerusalem.

The Iranian leader is in Oman to discuss bilateral cooperation. The countries have conducted joint military drills, and there is much to discuss. Oman has been a focal point of talks over the years regarding Yemen.

The Iranian president was in Oman as the IDF carried out airstrikes on the Houthis on May 28. Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said is hosting the Iranian leader. The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said visits the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel on December 4, 2024 in Waterloo, Belgium. (credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, three thousand miles away in Moscow, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, is speaking about how “new opportunities have arisen for the creation of a new world order.”

Iran wants non-Western countries to join together against America and the West

Iran is increasingly seeking to be part of this new world order, in which non-Western countries work together against America and the West. The Iranian said nations should seize the opportunity to work together. Iran and Russia are allies. Both countries are weighing deals with the Trump administration.

Iran’s IRNA noted that “Ahmadian made the remarks on Tuesday upon arrival in the Russian capital, Moscow, to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues."

IRNA continued, "He told reporters that the meeting, coupled with the formation of groups like BRICS and organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, shows that efforts have already been launched to create a new global order to replace the current one that advocates for unilateralism.”

In Oman, the Iranian president was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahab bin Tariq Al Said and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. “Accompanying the president are several senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Defense Minister Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Ahmad Meydari, Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak, and Minister of Justice Amin-Hossein Rahimi,” IRNA noted.

Cooperation agreements are expected to be signed. These will focus on infrastructure, maritime affairs, and trade. “Iranian and Omani officials will also discuss regional stability and work towards strengthening peace and confronting Israeli aggression in Gaza,” IRNA noted.

The Omani sultan visited Iran two years ago. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash last year, also made an official visit to Muscat in the past.

IRNA noted about the Moscow meeting that “the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues takes place in Moscow on May 27-29, bringing together more than 125 delegations from over 100 countries,

according to Russia's TASS news agency. Ahmadian has been invited to the meeting by the secretary of Russia's Security Council, Sergei Shoigu. On the sidelines of the meeting, the top Iranian security official is scheduled to hold talks with Russian officials as well as delegates from other participating countries.”