Iran wants to help rebuild Lebanon, potentially strengthening Hezbollah - analysis

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji in Beirut this week. This is an important meeting because it shows Iran is seeking to redouble efforts to involve itself in Lebanon after it saw setbacks last year in Israel’s war on Hezbollah and the fall of the Assad regime.

Iran’s state media noted “upon his arrival at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Tuesday morning, he told reporters that in its foreign policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran prioritizes its relations with neighboring states, West Asian nations, and friendly countries.”

The Iranian minister flew into Beirut after his meetings in Cairo. It should be clear that Iran is seeking to surround Israel on this trip, going to countries that border Israel. Egypt has ties to Israel. Lebanon does not. However, Israel has been carrying out strikes on Hezbollah since a ceasefire in November 2024.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said “that Iranian companies are ready to assist in Lebanon's reconstruction, reaffirming Iran's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and unity against occupation.” IRNA noted that Iran is ready to take part in reconstruction efforts and to improve economic ties with Lebanon.

This comes after Lebanon’s president was in Iraq and after Lebanon’s prime minister has made comments about having arms in Lebanon be in the hands of the state. Lebanon appears to be trying to confront Hezbollah, slowly, bit-by-bit. Iran doesn’t want that to happen. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi lays a wreath as he visits the burial site of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, June 3, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

“During a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday, Araghchi reiterated Iran's strong backing for Lebanon's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, highlighting Iran's commitment to fostering relations built on mutual respect, common interests, non-interference in domestic affairs, and regional stability,” IRNA noted.

Iran also slammed Israel for “occupation” of part of Lebanon. Iran says it gives “support for all efforts by Lebanon's government and people to end the occupation through diplomatic or other means.”

Iranian companies are ready to help Lebanon rebuild

Iran’s foreign minister said that "Iranian companies are ready to engage in this reconstruction effort, and if the Lebanese administration wishes, it will be conducted through its government." Iran’s top diplomat also met with Lebanese president Joseph Aoun.

“The Foreign Minister said that the final victory will belong to the Lebanese people and the resistance front, and that the defeat of the Israeli regime is certain and inevitable,” IRNA noted.

The Iranian also paid tribute to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike. “He pointed out that the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will not only not disrupt the path of resistance, but will also further strengthen its power and determination,” the report said.

He also said that Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Khomeini had “taught us that blood triumphs over the sword.” He went on to say "accordingly, I believe that the final victory will belong to the Lebanese people and the resistance front, and the defeat of the Zionist regime is certain and inevitable.”