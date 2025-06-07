Iran pushes Islamic unity through high-level regional calls during Eid al-Adha - analysis

Iran has embarked on a series of high-level phone calls with regional countries during the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday. The goal is to push for Islamic unity. Iran also wants to use this against Israel. Iran knows that its proxies have been weakened, as evidenced by a recent Israeli airstrike in Beirut targeting a Hezbollah site. Iran is also involved in high-stakes nuclear talks with the US.

Iranian state media said on June 7 that Iran’s foreign minister reached out to Egypt. This comes just a week after he visited Egypt. “Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatt, held a telephone conversation in which they discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza,” Iran’s state media IRNA said.

“The two foreign ministers also exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings. Araqchi visited Egypt earlier this week on Monday, where he met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, his counterpart, and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi.”

The Iranian diplomat also spoke with his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar. They “discussed bilateral ties, as well as the latest regional and international developments,” IRNA noted.

They also spoke about Eid al-Adha. “During the call, the top Iranian and Pakistani diplomats exchanged views on the continued Israeli aggression against Lebanon and Syria, stressing the need for unity and solidarity among the Islamic Ummah worldwide,” Iran’s state media added. “They also reviewed the latest state of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high-level consultations to strengthen cooperation between the two neighboring Muslim countries.” A 3D-printed miniature model depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Iranian and U.S. flags in this illustration taken, April 17, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

Iranian President reached out to the UAE leader

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reached out to United Arab Emirates leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “President Masoud Pezeshkian and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have congratulated each other on Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) in a telephone conversation on Friday,” IRNA noted.

These calls are important. Iran’s leadership didn’t need to make all these calls for the holiday. Iranian state media is highlighting this to show how Iran has strong diplomatic connections. “President Pezeshkian expressed his hope that the blessings of Eid al-Adha will pave the way for the spread of peace and ward off war from the region,” in his talks with the UAE.

The UAE is a member of the Abraham Accords and a close partner of the US and the West. Iran wants to make sure that Gulf states will stand by it in nuclear talks. This is part of Iran’s desire to use its more positive ties with Saudi Arabia to convince the US to do a deal. Gulf countries want a deal; they don’t want conflict that could undermine their economies or threaten their place as hubs of travel in the region.

Iran spoke to the UAE about the importance of the holiday and Muslim unity. “Pointing to the need to strengthen unity and convergence among Islamic countries, Pezeshkian prayed to God Almighty for happiness, health, and increasing success for the Muslim people of the United Arab Emirates and the entire Islamic nation,” IRNA added.

“UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his part, congratulated the government and noble nation of Iran on the arrival of Eid al-Adha and wished success for the two nations on this auspicious occasion.”