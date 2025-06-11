Russia says it is ready to help remove excess nuclear material from Iran
The comments come amid discussions for a nuclear deal with Tehran.
Russia is ready to help remove excess nuclear material from Iran's territory to help the United States and Iran reach a deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, as quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.
The United States and Israel are seeking to turn nuclear talks into a "strategic trap" for Iran, Iranian lawmakers said in a statement on Tuesday, days before a planned sixth round of Iran-US nuclear talks.
"The US is not serious in negotiations at all. It has set the goal of talks as imposing its demands and has adopted offensive positions that are diametrically opposed to Iranians' inalienable rights," the statement from parliamentarians said.
US prepares for a nuclear IranThe top US general overseeing American forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday there were a range of options when asked if the military was prepared to respond with overwhelming force to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran.
"I have provided the secretary of defense and the president with a wide range of options," US Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), told a congressional hearing.
"I take that as a yes?" the Alabama Republican asked, after Kurilla responded.
"Yes," Kurilla said.
Iran said on Monday it would soon hand a counterproposal for a nuclear deal to the United States in response to a US offer that Tehran deems unacceptable, while US President Donald Trump said talks would continue.