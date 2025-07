Tehran won't give up nuclear program despite 'serious damage,' Iran's FM says "We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride," Araghchi told Fox.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (unseen), in Beirut, Lebanon, June 3, 2025. ( photo credit : REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO )