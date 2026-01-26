The Iranian government unveiled a new mural warning the US against launching a strike against Iran, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The mural mimics the United States flag, with an aircraft carrier in blue littered with damaged white aircraft and streaks of red. A caption next to the image declared that "If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind," in Farsi and in English.

Enghelab Square in Tehran, where the mural had been displayed, was often used by the Iranian regime for public gatherings, and the mural was changed to fit national occasions, Sky News said.

The mural was unveiled after US President Donald Trump made repeated threats to launch strikes against the Iranian regime in response to its brutality against protesters.

Trump confirmed US sending ships to Iran

Trump confirmed last week that the US had "a lot of ships heading towards Iran," but that he hoped the United States didn't have to use them. "We have an armada heading their way. They know what we want," Trump said before leaving the World Economic Forum in Davos.

A senior Iranian official stated that Iran will treat any attack "as an all-out war against us" on Friday, ahead of the arrival of a United States military aircraft carrier strike group and other assets in the Middle East region, which is expected in the coming days.

"This time we will treat any attack - limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it - as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this," the official said.