Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed efforts to de-escalate the region and promote stability in a phone call, the Emiri Diwan said on Wednesday, as Washington and Tehran pursue diplomatic solutions to Iran's nuclear program.

The call comes ahead of a meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the Israeli prime minister is expected to press him to widen US talks with Iran to include curbs on Tehran's missile arsenal and other security threats beyond its nuclear program.

Qatar's involvement in regional affairs

Qatar has been engaging in diplomatic efforts with regional allies to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran to avert the threat of a military confrontation between the longtime adversaries.

Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, arrived in Qatar on Wednesday and was expected to meet with the emir, as Washington and Tehran prepare to resume negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his accompanying delegation depart for the site of the talks in Muscat, Oman, February 6, 2026. (credit: Iranian Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/ Handout via REUTERS)

The two countries held indirect talks in Oman last week, which a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry said had allowed Tehran to gauge Washington's seriousness and showed enough consensus for diplomacy to continue.

The emir and Trump discussed "supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing crises through dialogue and peaceful means," the Diwan said.