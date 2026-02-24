A nuclear deal between the US and Iran is "within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X/Twitter on Tuesday evening.

"We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests," he said.

However, Iran will insist on redlines based on their "fundamental convictions," he insisted.

"Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," he wrote.

These comments come amid the resumption of discussions between the two countries, scheduled for Thursday in Geneva, as previously confirmed by authorities from both parties.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the day he addresses a special session of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations, aside of US-Iran talks in Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2026 (credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY)

"Iran will resume talks with the US in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal, in the shortest possible time," he stated, adding that the resumption of talks is "Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round."

"We have proven that we will stop at nothing to guard our sovereignty with courage. We bring the same courage to the negotiating table, where we will pursue a peaceful resolution to any differences," he concluded.

Iran is ready for any necessary steps to reach deal with US, deputy foreign minister says

Earlier on Tuesday, Araghchi's deputy, Majid Takht-Ravanchi issued a similar statement, noting that Iran is ready take any necessary steps to reach a deal with the United States.

Meanwhile, the CIA published a call to action for Iranian anti-regime protesters to contact the organization securely and virtually, in a Tuesday X/Twitter post.