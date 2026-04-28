Iran’s Supreme National Security Council held a meeting following a report from intelligence agencies with concerns over popular protests returning to the streets, Iran International reported early Tuesday morning, citing sources familiar with the gathering.

Security agencies fear that the economic crisis, widespread unemployment, and rising prices will lead to protests. They also raised the alarm over the possibility of supporters of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi taking to the streets.

Recent actions by the government have drastically increased unemployment, with the internet outage leading to unemployment of about 20 percent of the internet-dependent workforce, security agencies warn. They also cautioned that two million more private sector employees will be unemployed by the end of spring, Iran International reported.

The report presented to the council described the Iranian economy as critical, Iran Intl wrote, arguing that Iran’s economy cannot withstand more than six to eight weeks of the US- imposed naval blockade, which has now been in place for two weeks.

Popular protests inevitable, may pose real risk to Islamic Republic

Additionally, Iran International sources shared that the council discussed the closure of industries and production centers in the oil, petrochemical, and steel sectors, which is estimated to take years to rebuild.

A woman walks past a billboard with a graphic design about the Strait of Hormuz on a building, amid a ceasefire between US and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)

The stopping of economic activity due to the closure of financial markets, including banks, stock exchanges, and exchange markets the real price of goods is not known, these sources added.

With all these conditions in place, security agencies have said that popular protests are inevitable, Iran Intl reported.