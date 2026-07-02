Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will attend the funeral of former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

According to Iran’s state-owned Press TV, a high-level Pakistani delegation will accompany Sharif to the state funeral.

The funeral is slated for July 4 in Tehran and will continue for approximately five days, concluding with the burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, on July 9, Iranian state media reported.

Senior Chinese lawmaker He Wei, vice chairman of China’s top lawmaking body, the Standing Committee of the National People’s ‌Congress, will also attend the funeral, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev will attend as President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy, Press TV reported.

India said on Thursday that its deputy foreign minister and a state governor would represent the country at the state funeral. Governor of Bihar, Syed Ata Hasnain, and Deputy Foreign Minister Pabitra Margherita will visit Iran on July 3, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The high-level representation in the ceremony underscores the importance of civilizational ties, including people-to-people connection, between the two countries, providing a robust foundation to political and economic engagements,” it said.

Ghalibaf speaks at Khamenei funeral

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Iranians to “rise up” and “demand revenge” during a speech on Thursday at the funeral.

“I call on all members of the Iranian people to create a glorious page in the history of Islamic Iran with their impressive presence and to prove once again that the Iranian nation in its great moments stands united and loyal to its alliance,” said Ghalibaf.

“The noble and deep-rooted Iranian people are not silent in the face of injustice and arrogance and will not give up on the blood of their leader,” he added.

Other world leaders and officials from more than 30 countries, including Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon, are expected to attend the funeral, Press TV noted.

The report cited Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian as confirming their attendance, as well as the attendance of religious leaders from over 90 countries.