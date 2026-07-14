Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Britain's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror group and security threat, calling the move "unjustified" and "irresponsible."

The ministry claimed that the IRGC was an official part of Iran's armed forces and accused Britain of violating international law by targeting a state institution.

Britain on Monday banned support for the IRGC and a linked group under new powers aimed at preventing foreign states from using proxies for activities such as surveillance and sabotage.

Iran, which is at war with the United States and Israel, has previously denied using proxies.

Demonstrators gather as Stop the Hate UK holds a protest calling on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to support the Iranian people, proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and free Iran from the Islamic Republic, outside Downing Street, London, Britain, January 11, 2026. (credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes)

Far Left politicians condemn decision, while Burnham, Pahlavi publicly state praise

Anti-Zionist British MP Zarah Sultana also condemned the decision, writing on X/Twitter "What about the genocidal Israeli Defence Forces?" in reaction to the announcement.

Far Left politician George Galloway, also heavily critical of Israel throughout his career, denounced Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's announcement that supporting the IRGC would be punishable by 14 years in prison by stating that it infringes on free speech.

"As far as I'm aware - as a UK legislator across five decades - this is the first time I have been explicitly told that I can go to prison literally for my opinion. For those of you cheering, remember, it will be your opinion next," Galloway wrote on X.

However, MP Andy Burnham, the presumptive incoming prime minister, praised the decision as "good," adding that "Supporting a group linked to death threats and attacks here in the UK, doing the dirty work of Iran and Russia, should absolutely be against the law."

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi also praised the decision, saying that he welcomed the move to "designate the IRGC as a state threat to national security, involved in threats to life and intimidation."

"This is an important and welcome move by [Prime Minister] Keir Starmer and reflects the growing threat from the regime in Iran to UK citizens and interests. I hope the UK and other Western governments will go one step further and back the Iranian people’s fight for freedom," Pahlavi added.

"There can be no peace as long as this regime survives," he wrote.

New UK bill allows state-backed groups to be designated security threats

Britain's existing legislation of the Terrorism Act 2000, which provides for the proscription of terror groups, did not extend to state-backed groups. The new bill amends the National Security Act 2023, enabling the designation of state-backed groups (which is identical to proscription, although legally different).

Mahmood concluded that there is sufficient evidence to reasonably believe all three organizations are engaged in foreign power threat activity and that designating them is necessary to protect the UK’s safety and national interests.