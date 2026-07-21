Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted Amazon infrastructure in Bahrain, the terror group claimed on Monday.

According to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, Amazon's central data infrastructure was targeted and destroyed by several cruise missiles.

Tasnim also claimed on Monday that the IRGC had targeted United States military sites in Jordan.

The IRGC also claimed that a missile defense radar system and a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet had both been destroyed in Jordan.

The strike, the IRGC stated, was a "continuation of the operation to clear the region of radars and defense systems, pave the way for more extensive missile and drone attacks, and complete the black night of the American enemy's radar."

Smoke rises following a strike on the Bapco Oil Refinery, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, on Sitra Island Bahrain, March 9, 2026; Illustrative. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)

Later on Tuesday, Bahrain confirmed that it had intercepted Iranian attacks, but did not specify what may have been targeted or damaged during the strikes.

Sirens continued to sound in Bahrain on Tuesday afternoon as Iran claimed to have targeted a US naval base in the country, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-run Fars news outlet.

Bahrain is home to the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet, the main naval force of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The Kuwaiti Electricity Ministry announced later on Tuesday that Iranian strikes had caused fires in several power and water desalination plants.

IRGC claims to strike US drone facilities

On Sunday, the IRGC claimed to have struck and destroyed US drone maintenance facilities at Bahrain’s Sakhir Air Base and vessel preparation sheds at Salman port.

Camp Arifjan in Kuwait was also allegedly struck, according to the Iranian report.