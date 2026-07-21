It was Tehran that initiated the proposal now being advanced by mediators for a 10-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran, two sources familiar with the negotiations told The Jerusalem Post.

The fact that Iran proposed the initiative underscores how urgently Tehran is seeking a ceasefire as US strikes continue to expand and US President Donald Trump weighs a return to a full-scale military campaign against Iran.

According to the two sources, the purpose of the proposed 10-day ceasefire is to find a solution regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the issue that triggered the crisis over the memorandum of understanding signed last month, after which both Tehran and Washington effectively declared that the agreement was no longer in force.

The mediators, including senior Qatari, Egyptian, Omani, and Pakistani officials, have presented the proposal to the United States and have added further elements during discussions with both Washington and Tehran.

One such idea is the creation of a "middle corridor" through the Strait of Hormuz, located between Omani-controlled and Iranian-controlled waters, through which commercial vessels could safely transit.

US forces operating in the Strait of Hormuz, July 17, 2026. (credit: Screenshot/X/@PeteHegseth)

Two sources told the Post that, at this stage, the United States is demanding a longer ceasefire. They added that Washington also insists on reaching at least partial understandings regarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz before any ceasefire takes effect, with the remaining details to be finalized during the proposed 10-day pause.

One of the sources said that at least some officials within the Trump administration have described the Iranian proposal as "absurd" and "illogical."

Trump focused on making sure Iran 'pays a price'

A US official told the Post that Trump is focused on ensuring Iran "pays a price" for its violations of the memorandum of understanding and for the deaths of American service members.

"The president will also ensure that Iran pays for the recent deaths of US soldiers. These devastating blows will continue until the president decides otherwise, but talks between our countries are continuing," the official said.

Trump is expected to attend a ceremony on Tuesday marking the return to the United States of the bodies of the American service members killed in Iranian missile and drone attacks in Jordan and Iraq.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday convened a security consultation that lasted over five and a half hours, ending at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.