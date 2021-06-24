The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bennett: Israel consulting allies on Iran, but we will protect ourselves

“We will continue to consult with our allies to convince, to talk, to share information and understandings, through deep mutual respect.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 24, 2021 18:59
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett speaks during a Knesset plenary session at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett speaks during a Knesset plenary session at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett publicly presented the shift on Iran policy from the previous government for the first time on Thursday, saying that Israel will work closely with its allies on countering Tehran's nuclear program, while maintaining a credible military threat.
“We will continue to consult with our allies to convince, to talk, to share information and understandings, through deep mutual respect,” Bennett said at a graduation ceremony for new Israel Air Force pilots.
“But, in the end,” he added, “we will retain the responsibility for our fate in our hands, and not in anyone else’s hands. We will behave responsibly and seriously to protect the great deposit that has been left in our hands.”
Israel would prefer a world that would understand that “this violent, fanatical regime, that elected ‘the hangman of Tehran’ as its president, that is willing to starve its nation for years in order to attain a military nuclear program, is a regime with which one cannot do business,” Bennett said. “Unfortunately, that is not the case.”
Bennett said there will be no compromises on protecting Israel’s security and ensuring its existence.
The ceremony also marked 40 years since Operation Opera, when the IAF bombed and destroyed an Iraqi nuclear reactor, and Bennett said that “the years have passed and our enemies changed and developed. Then, it was Iraq, now it is Iran.
“The other side’s level of sophistication and determination as increased, but our enemies know – not from declarations, but from actions – that we are many times more determined, many times more sophisticated and do not hesitate to act when necessary. Then, and now as well,” Bennett said.
Bennett’s speech marks a change from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies, days after the sixth round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal came to a close in Vienna.
While both oppose the Iran deal, Netanyahu refused to discuss it with US President Joe Biden and his administration, preferring previous president Donald Trump’s policy of heavy sanctions and not wanting to bind Israel or grant legitimacy to any version of the Iran deal by consulting with the US on its details.
Bennett, however, has responded to the likely scenario of an American return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by trying to cooperate with the Americans to lessen the possible damage to Israel’s security.
The prime minister has allowed Israeli sanctions experts to go to Washington to discuss which sanctions Israel thinks should be kept in place if the US returns to the deal. Israeli experts are also expected to discuss enforcement mechanisms for the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program with the Biden administration.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid plans to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Sunday, and Iran is one of the items on the agenda. Lapid will also become the first Israeli minister to make a state visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday; Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi share security concerns about Tehran.
Bennett’s speech can also be viewed as a response to comments by Netanyahu on Monday, in which the opposition leader claimed that Lapid saying that he and Blinken agreed to “no surprises” is a sign of weakness.
Netanyahu argued that by not surprising the Americans, Bennett and Lapid are tying Israel’s hands.
“I never, ever, agreed to tell them about all our operations, because it would invite pressure not to carry them out or leaks to the press that would prevent the operation and take away our freedom to act against Iran on existential matters,” he said.


Tags Iran Naftali Bennett iran nuclear
