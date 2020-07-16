'Commander of Peace': Iran produces documentary on Qasem Soleimani

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) produced a 40-episode documentary on former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani who was killed by a US drone in Baghdad on January 3, along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.The documentary, titled "Commander of Peace," will be aired next month by the State-run IRIB.
Following Soleimani's killing, IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif threatened that "The cowardly and craven assassination of commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the Americans will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem, by the grace of God."Soleimani has been close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and urged Iranians to support Khamenei, saying political factions should put aside their differences.In February, Iranian state TV aired an interview with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in which he described a close relationship with Soleimani, highlighting the key role Soleimani played in helping build up Hezbollah's rocket arsenal as well as his role in military operations during Hezbollah's war with Israel in 2006.
#Iran: A 40-episode documentary about slain #IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani has been produced.— Khosro Kalbasi (@KhosroKalbasi) July 16, 2020
The documentary named "Commander of Peace" is an IRIB production. Sate-run IRIB will broadcast it in a month. pic.twitter.com/Ub0ZFrb0aD
