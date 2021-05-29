Concerns mount about young Iranian rapper jailed for singing



This poor female rapper from Iran still remains in detention. Because her rap music uses rebellious words, neither her family nor domestic news outlets are supportive of her. She’s alone. Help us raise her voice and be her voice pic.twitter.com/fZrOwXryIC May 28, 2021 “This poor female rapper from Iran still remains in detention. Because her rap music uses rebellious words, neither her family nor domestic news outlets are supportive of her. She’s alone. Help us raise her voice and be her voice,”Masih Alinejadm the women’s campaigner and journalist, tweeted on Friday.

Alinejad posted a video in which Sara says during her arrest: “I can’t breathe.” Alinejad wrote that Sara was “brutally arrested in the city of Borazjan. Her crime? She dared to sing in a country where singing is forbidden for women. Her close friend told me: No one knows where she’s detained. We are all worried.”

Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian dissident who fled the Islamic Republic of Iran due to repression, told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday that “People are comparing her to George Floyd for whom the regime was grieving for a long time due to its anti-American intentions to make a cruel face of America. The backward clerics in Iran are against the women and oppose the beautiful nature of women.”

She added that "According to them [clerics], women are the reason why men are tempted into committing sins, whether with their beautiful voices or with their beautiful bodies or faces, and I think they're also offending men with their primitive thoughts because they see them without sense of humanity. In fact, they are against beauty and love.”

In a third tweet on Saturday, Alinejad wrote “I call on rappers worldwide to raise awareness about the brutal arrest of 18-year-old female Iranian rapper. As this cartoon explains her plight in one sentence: ‘I can't breathe."’



pic.twitter.com/IBA1sS2TPh I call on rappers worldwide to raise awareness about the brutal arrest of 18-yr-old female Iranian rapper. As this cartoon explains her plight in one sentence: "I can't breathe" https://t.co/Rthd1VHkmR May 29, 2021

The Post could not locate the last name of Sara in Persian, but her artistic name is Solkws.