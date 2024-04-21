FM Israel Katz: 'Stop Iran before it's too late'

Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted a video on X on Sunday, calling the world to “stop Iran now - before it's too late.”

The message was reiterated in both French and Hebrew. Tagged on the post were US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with the French, Italian, German, and British foreign ministers. A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on October 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

Upcoming Iranian revolution 'in a place near you'

The video begins with an idyllic Parisian scene. While the accordion plays in the background, a hand stirs a hot beverage as the Eiffel Tower looms in the distance. However, the moment is quickly shattered by images of Muslims rioting in Paris and shouts of “Allahu Akbar."

The video subsequently warns, “The Iranian revolution: Coming to a place near you,” followed by the inscription, “Stop Iran now before it's too late.”

The post comes amid an escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran following the Iranian attack on Israel on April 14 and the alleged Israeli response last week.