Iran is in the midst of a run-up to a presidential election. The election is not considered a major contest but is getting a lot of media attention in the country. This means that ostensibly the regime is distracted by the race, which has resulted in reduced rhetoric against the US and Israel. Nevertheless pro-Iranian proxies in the region, such as in Iraq and Yemen, continue their attacks.

Iran has now returned to the enrichment game, using uranium enrichment as a way to try to pressure the US and the West to give Iran concessions. For America, this means trying to US President Joe Biden's administration to reenter the “ Iran deal .” So what can be seen from the latest news from the Iran enrichment propaganda machine? According to the reports “Iran raises tensions with higher uranium enrichment” with 6.5 kg. of uranium enriched to 60%.

The world does not get to see the 6.5 kg.; we just have to take Iran’s regime at their word. According to a report from The National in the UAE, “Anywhere between 12 kg. and 40 kg. of 90 per cent enriched uranium would be needed to make a bomb, depending on the sophistication of the device, according to the US Union of Concerned Scientists. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted by state media as saying the country had also produced 108kg of uranium enriched to 20 per cent purity, indicating quicker output than the rate required by the Iranian law that created the process.”

On April 30, reports said that Iran had “about 17kg of uranium enriched to 20% purity as of mid-February and it has said it plans to produce 120kg in total during 2021.” It already had 55 kg. enriched to 20% by that time, other reports noted. However, Iran also said in May it had enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Under the 2015 “Iran deal” the country was not supposed to exceed 4% enrichment or stockpile more than 202 kg. of the enriched uranium, even at that low amount. In total it was not supposed to have more than 300 kg.

But Iran has been violating the agreement consistently. By June 2020, Iran had stockpiled 1,571 kg. of enriched uranium at low enrichment, more than the March 2020 estimate of 1,020 kg. By February 2021, Iran had 2,967 kg., more than the 2,442 it had the prior November. By this time it already had 17.6 kg. enriched to 20%. By May this had reached 62.8 kg. enriched to 20% and 2.4 kg. enriched to 60%, with 3,241 kg. of enriched uranium in total.

Iran plays the West with its enrichment announcements and declarations. It said in mid-April that it would enrich to 60%, a level that only countries seeking to make a nuclear bomb would be enriching. The amount of enriched uranium matters. The first US atomic bomb dropped in 1945 had 64 kg. of uranium enriched to more than 80%.

Iran’s use of enrichment could be part of a dash to construct and test a nuclear weapon. But the fact that Iran makes much of this information public, while hiding other details of its program, suggests that part of the enrichment announcements are designed for public consumption in order to put pressure on the US and the West.

