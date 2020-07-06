The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran brags that new 'missile cities' are nightmare for enemies

The comments were made Sunday by Brig. Gen. Alireza Tangsiri who said that Iran has “underground cities which house vessels and missiles.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 6, 2020 09:13
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
In the Iranian rhetoric playbook every failure must be met with an equal and opposite claim to some form of success. Failure of Iran to protect critical infrastructure and a series of explosions at a missile factory and nuclear site over the last week and a half led Tehran to point to new “missile cities” as part of its arsenal that makes it a “nightmare” for enemies. What is a “missile city” and why is Iran talking about this now?
The comments were made Sunday by Brig. Gen. Alireza Tangsiri who said that Iran has “underground cities which house vessels and missiles.” The entire shoreline of southern Iran has these weapons, he asserted. Most of these weapons systems are in the hands of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, not the regular Iranian Navy. They consist of various marine forces, including units of the Basij, the reports in Iranian state media claim. They include 428 flotiillas along 2,200 km of coastline. They are concentrated at key areas along the Persian Gulf and facing the Gulf of Oman.
Iran has carried out tests in the past with these fleets of fast boats and its missiles. Overall the program appears linked to comments made in October 2019 by Ali Hajizadeh of the IRGC aerospace force about various underground missile sites. The missile “cities” on the coast have been constructed on the shoreline or in facilities off the coast on islands and other areas. The full details of how they are run and whether the IRGC Navy or Aerospace elements run them is not clear.
The bragging about the “missile cities” comes in the wake of a mid-June test of an Iranian cruise missile that was fired out to sea. It supposedly has a range of 280 km. Iran also said in April it had increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 km. However, in May Iran shot a missile that mistakenly hit one of its own ships, killing more than a dozen sailors. This is the other face of Iran’s military program. In an attempt to increase capabilities and show off, Iran has made many mistakes and taken shortcuts. It shot down a Ukrainian civilian airliner in January. It should be recalled that in early June satellite photos also showed Iran had reconstructed a large scale model of a US aircraft carrier to practice destroying it.
Iran has been increasingly aggressive at sea. It conducted a massive “towards al-Quds” drill in early 2019 using dozens of drones and watercraft. The name of the war game was meant to evoke the “path to Jerusalem” as if Iran was striking at Israel. In fact Iran was threatening ships going through to the Persian Gulf. In May and June it mined six of those ships. It shot down a US surveillance drone that was flying near Iran’s coastline. It has harassed US ships in April 2020 and many times before.
This is the context of the “missile cities” story. Iran may feel the need to lash out as it is under pressure from US sanctions and it has appeared to suffer new setbacks to its nuclear and missile program. Iran lashed out last September, attacking Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil refineries using drones and cruise missiles.


Tags Iran Middle East weapons Gulf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon: Don’t call it annexation By DANNY DANON
Mitchell Bard Why do Americans think Israelis are stupid? By MITCHELL BARD
Orit Arfa An American prophet in Berlin By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by