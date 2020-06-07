The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran calls on France to stop interfering in internal, judicial affairs

This comes after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated demands for the Islamic Republic to release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 7, 2020 04:40
(photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman has called on France to stop meddling in the country's internal affairs, especially regarding the judiciary, the semi-official ISNA news agency has reported.
“As it has been repeatedly stated the French officials must be aware that the judicial processes in Iran are followed up independently,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in a statement, according to ISNA.
This comes after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated demands on Friday for the Islamic Republic to release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah.
"Today, I once again formally demand on behalf of France the immediate liberation by Iran of Madame Adelkhah," Le Drian said in a statement at the time.
"This ongoing situation can only have a negative impact on the bilateral relations between France and Iran, and can only significantly reduce the trust between our two countries."
Though she has dual French and Iranian citizenship, Iran does not recognize dual nationality, and has allegedly limited her access to French legal counsel.
In May 2020, the 60-year-old Adelkhah was sentenced to a total of six years in prison – five for the charge of conspiring against national security and one for the charge of anti-Iran propaganda.
At the time, the French Foreign Ministry claimed the verdict was politically motivated.
"This sentencing is not based on any serious element or fact and is thus a political decision," the ministry said in a statement. "We are urging Iranian authorities to immediately release Mrs. Adelkhah."
However, Mousavi has argued that Adelkhah has been given a fair and independent judicial process.
“She has been convicted in regard to the crime she has committed, and is serving her sentence," he explained, according to ISNA, adding that "Political pressures and propaganda campaigns cannot disrupt the carrying out of the sentence. We hope that the French authorities will pay attention to this.”
Reuters contributed to this report.


