The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran confronts growing criticism of gov't at home

It appears that Rouhani is facing criticism due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in addition to poverty in regions around Iran.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 14:36
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei slams insults directed at President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday. The comments appear to shed light on growing anger and rifts in Iran. While the specifics of the insults were not mentioned, the regime said that criticism of the president was acceptable but that insults were not.
It appears that Rouhani is facing criticism due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in addition to poverty in regions around Iran. Iran is also under tough US sanctions and its promises that Iran’s regime could get around the US sanctions have not materialized. Iran has also faced criticism internally from various men who may want to run for president. This means that some have sought to emphasize poverty in Khuzestan and Bolochistan regions, as well as concerns over whether Iran would give China special trade rights on several islands in return for a trade agreement.
Iran’s government says that it faced shortages of supplies to fight COVID-19, comparing the situation to a war. “at the end of his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the miraculous importance of prayer, supplication and asking for forgiveness to ward off calamity and added: Supplication also attracted the opinion of God's grace, which has always helped us cross this gorge,” Fars news says. The leader said he understood the needs of those in poverty and those facing deprivation. Clearly a large amount of anger is boiling under the surface in Iran for it to be made public in such a manner.  The regime often brags of its new weapon systems, including missiles, radar and drones, but it is building the weapons on a foundation of poverty.  
Iran’s leader says that the country must deal with the economy using the best management to pass this difficult time. This means persuading public opinion that the country is on the right track. It appears the regime’s attempts to distract from economic failure at home is not working. Boasting in English about new air defenses, or slamming France for “insulting the prophet,” has not influenced the people at home.
Speaker of Parliament, and former IRGC air force commander Mohammed Bahger Ghalibaf has been touring Khuzestan, Balochistan and other provinces. Critics say he may be positioning himself to run for president or to take a greater leadership role. However his staff say he is merely gathering information. Fars News reports that the “purpose of these monitoring visits was to obtain accurate data and information from the decision-makers of the Islamic Consultative Assembly in order to solve the country's problems and address the demands of the people, and to legislate and monitor properly, and to solve the people's problems by implementing and monitoring the implementation of laws.” Trips are followed by reports to Tehran.  
However, his trips show that all is not well in Iran. The provinces and regions in the periphery and borders are restive. While full details are not available, the fact that there is so much criticism for Rouhani and that Ghalibaf is undertaking personal investigations, reveals something is afoot. There will be Presidential elections in June 2021. All of the controversies could be linked to that. However US pressure on Iran appears to be having its affects of forcing the regime to deal with internal problems.


Tags Iran hassan rouhani rouhani iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time for the Knesset to put the House in order By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Biden won't isolate after flying with positive COVID-19 patient
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by