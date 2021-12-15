Iran, IAEA reach partial deal on disputed nuclear issues

Iran and the IAEA on Wednesday reached a partial deal on nuclear issues in dispute between the sides, while leaving other disputed issues open.

Some of the disputes date back to evidence the Mossad found of undeclared illicit nuclear activities dating back to the disclosure of the Islamic Republic's nuclear archive in April 2018, some to February and some to June.

In mid-September, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced he had reached a deal on many of the issues in dispute, but less than two weeks later he said that Tehran had reneged on the deal.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Since then, the IAEA Board of Directors has threatened twice to condemn Iran and potentially to refer it to the UN Security Council, but each time it has decided to give the regime more time due to potential broader nuclear talks in Vienna with the world powers.

"Due to the completion of judicial and security checks on the affected cameras, as well as the IAEA's steps to condemn the act of vandalism against the Tessa complex, Iran has voluntarily authorized the agency to replace the damaged cameras with new ones," Nournews said.

A BUILDING is damaged after a fire broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan last year. (credit: ATOMIC ORGANIZATION OF IRAN/REUTERs)