Iran is seeking closer ties to Egypt - analysis

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran has a strategy for regional cooperation with Egypt, according to reports in Iranian media on May 15. He “made the remarks in an interview with IRNA’s foreign policy reporter on the sidelines of the third Iranian-Arab Dialogue Conference dubbed ‘For Cooperation and Interaction’ in Tehran on Sunday,” according to Iran’s IRNA state media.

Iran is seeking outreach to not only Egypt but also Saudi Arabia. Recent reports also indicate that Iran has threatened Jordan. The Kingdom of Jordan recently thwarted an Iran-linked arms smuggling plot. The goal of Iran is clearly to make inroads in Jordan and Egypt, two countries that have peace with Israel and border Israel. Iran also backs the Syrian regime and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran is also doing outreach to Saudi Arabia, likely to prevent normalization with Israel. This was all set in motion in part by the October 7 attack, which Iran has exploited to try to isolate Israel.

“The Iranian government, with its policy based on dialogue, cooperation, and synergy with adjacent and neighboring countries, has been able to achieve significant results in building trust, establishing an all-round approach and accomplishing real, tangible and transparent achievements with Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Amirabdollahian said while responding to a question regarding the place of Egypt in Iran-Arab relations,” IRNA reported. “He also talked about the continuous high-level engagements between Tehran and Cairo at different regional and international platforms,” the report noted.

The UAE’s Al-Ain media also reported about Iran’s outreach. “The Iranian Foreign Minister met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, recently, on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting. During the meeting, the latest developments in efforts to strengthen bilateral relations were discussed,” the report noted.

“Tehran is keen on rapprochement with Cairo not only now, but for a long time, and has been waiting,” an expert told Al-Ain media. “Iran has been exposed strategically after the military escalation that occurred between it and Israel recently, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, at a time when the pressures on the Iranian economy are intensifying due to the weight of the sanctions," according to the Egyptian analyst. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey June 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)

Heightened tensions between Israel and Egypt

Egypt-Israel tensions have increased after Israel began an operation in Rafah earlier this month. Egypt has now supported the South African case against Israel at the ICJ. Nevertheless reports say Egypt is proceeding with caution in relation to Iran ties. The report says that Egypt-Turkey ties will become warmer faster than Iran-Egypt ties. “Iran’s regional policies, and its insistence on imposing its influence in Arab countries, as well as its relations with the Houthi group, and the impact of this on the security of navigation in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, which is harmful to the Egyptian economy,” an expert told Al-Ain. Also, Iran’s escalation against Israel harms Egypt’s attempts to seek peace.

Nevertheless Iran-Egypt ties are progressing and this is important for the region. Iran has sought out diplomatic rapproachment with many countries in the region recently. It has improved ties with Saudi Arabia and the Iranian-backed Syrian regime has also done outreach to the Gulf.

However, in order for Iran to get the ball to the end zone in terms of improving ties with Egypt, Iran should stop the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which is harming Egypt’s economy. This is one of the messages of the Al-Ain article. “One of the major points of contention is the war in Gaza, and the Iranian role in it, in addition to the fact that Tehran wants - after the Red Sea - to have a foothold in the Mediterranean, and Cairo knows of these intentions,” the report notes.