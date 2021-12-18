Iran looks to drag out talks in Vienna with Russia’s backing - analysis

Iran thinks it is making progress at the Vienna talks as it works to get the US and others to relieve sanctions. Iran thinks dragging out the talks, with Russia’s backing, will enable it to get what it wants. The Biden administration seems annoyed at how Iran is conducting itself. Nevertheless the Europeans and other western powers see it as in their interest to keep going. Iran knows its adversaries want a success in Vienna more than Iran needs one.

Ali Bagheri, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, announced after recent meetings that this seventh round of talks had included two documents that will be the basis for future negotiations. Iran believes the talks will resume. It says one document relates to the lifting of sanctions on Tehran.

The three European members of the negotiations in Vienna believe Iran is making more demands as time goes by, according to Iranian media. Iran meanwhile says it is continuing to enrich uranium in violation of the 2015 deal and that it does this because the US left the deal and put sanctions on Iran.

These are high stakes games that Iran is playing. Iran now plays up how Russia and Iran are cooperating. Russia appears to be using Iran as a kind of blocking tackle against the West. This comes as Russia has also made demands on the West as the US accused it of massing troops on Ukraine’s border. Bagheri, the chief negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that “some actors insist on their habit of blaming instead of real diplomacy."

DELEGATIONS CONVENE for a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, yesterday. (credit: REUTERS)