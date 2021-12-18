The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran looks to drag out talks in Vienna with Russia’s backing - analysis

Iran is playing a high stakes game, highlighting Russian-Iranian cooperation, knowing that its adversaries want a success in Vienna more than Iran needs one.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2021 11:35
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are seen during a signing ceremony, in Tehran, Iran, April 13, 2021. (photo credit: IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are seen during a signing ceremony, in Tehran, Iran, April 13, 2021.
(photo credit: IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran thinks it is making progress at the Vienna talks as it works to get the US and others to relieve sanctions. Iran thinks dragging out the talks, with Russia’s backing, will enable it to get what it wants. The Biden administration seems annoyed at how Iran is conducting itself. Nevertheless the Europeans and other western powers see it as in their interest to keep going. Iran knows its adversaries want a success in Vienna more than Iran needs one. 
Ali Bagheri, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, announced after recent meetings that this seventh round of talks had included two documents that will be the basis for future negotiations. Iran believes the talks will resume. It says one document relates to the lifting of sanctions on Tehran.  
The three European members of the negotiations in Vienna believe Iran is making more demands as time goes by, according to Iranian media. Iran meanwhile says it is continuing to enrich uranium in violation of the 2015 deal and that it does this because the US left the deal and put sanctions on Iran.
These are high stakes games that Iran is playing. Iran now plays up how Russia and Iran are cooperating. Russia appears to be using Iran as a kind of blocking tackle against the West. This comes as Russia has also made demands on the West as the US accused it of massing troops on Ukraine’s border. Bagheri, the chief negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that “some actors insist on their habit of blaming instead of real diplomacy."  
DELEGATIONS CONVENE for a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, yesterday. (credit: REUTERS)DELEGATIONS CONVENE for a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, yesterday. (credit: REUTERS)
Russia has implied that the next round of talks could be the final one. This apparently means something will come out of it. Iran’s media has played up the Russian comments. “Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna also noted that Western participants in the negotiations seem to have a better understanding of how to pursue the right policy. According to him, the outcome of the talks to date has met the expectations of the Russian side, and the main result is that no one has tried to underline the results of the previous six rounds of negotiations and start from scratch,” Tasnim News in Iran said this weekend. 


Tags Iran nuclear talks with iran vienna JCPOA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by