Iran slams IAEA, warns of proper response to counterproductive decision

Iran's Foreign Ministry slammed a recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday and claimed that “They are trying to reopen a closed case based on the US and Zionist regime's allegations about Iran's legal nuclear activities,” and warned that any counterproductive decision by the organization “will be met with Iran's proper response,” Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.These statements come in the wake of IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi's concerns over Iran's failure to properly cooperate with the watchdog. Speaking at a meeting of the IAEA board of governors, Grossi explained that the Islamic Republic had failed to grant IAEA investigators access to two nuclear facilities or clarify the issue of undeclared nuclear material discovered in 2019.“This is adversely affecting the Agency’s ability to resolve the questions and to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities at these locations in Iran,” Grossi said.“I call on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the Agency, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by us.”However, at a weekly press conference Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said “The IAEA should appreciate Iran’s cooperation,” and implied the nuclear watchdog was using unreliable evidence from the US and Israel.“We advise the IAEA to be realistic in this regard. We recommend it to refer to the reliable documents and good cooperation of the Islamic Republic with the IAEA and not to issue a report based on the US and Zionist regime's allegations. We hope that the recent meeting of the IAEA leads to a result that would be useful and constructive for maintaining the international security.” Mousavi also spoke about a number of other topics at the press conference, including the ongoing situation in Syria and allegations that the Islamic Republic was behind the September 2019 missile attack on the Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia.Regarding Syria, Mousavi explained that Russia, Turkey and Iran – the three mediators of the Astana peace process – are to hold a video conference between the presidents of the respective countries in the near future, ISNA reported.“The exact date of the conference will be set during Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s current visit to Turkey and Russia,” the spokesman explained.Regarding Armaco, Mousavi slammed a UN report that claims the missiles were of Iranian origin, and accused it of being in line with the current efforts made by the US and Saudi against the Islamic Republic."The claim is baseless and is based on the accusation made against Iran by Saudi Arabia and the United States," he said.Mousavi added that “The UN Secretary-General [António Guterres] has been pressured by some countries to issue a report that is baseless,” and explained that Iran was never given evidence or documentation regarding the supposed Iranian origins of the missiles.Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.