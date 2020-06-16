The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran slams IAEA, warns of proper response to counterproductive decision

Also addressed was the ongoing situation in Syria and allegations that the Islamic Republic was behind the September 2019 missile attack on the Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 16, 2020 09:12
plane crash at the Boryspil… REUTERS 19/01/2020 12:16 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna REUTERS Link copied to clipboard. (internationalbox) FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna 19/01/2020 12 (photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
plane crash at the Boryspil… REUTERS 19/01/2020 12:16 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna REUTERS Link copied to clipboard. (internationalbox) FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna 19/01/2020 12
(photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
Iran's Foreign Ministry slammed a recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday and claimed that “They are trying to reopen a closed case based on the US and Zionist regime's allegations about Iran's legal nuclear activities,” and warned that any counterproductive decision by the organization “will be met with Iran's proper response,” Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
These statements come in the wake of IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi's concerns over Iran's failure to properly cooperate with the watchdog.
Speaking at a meeting of the IAEA board of governors, Grossi explained that the Islamic Republic had failed to grant IAEA investigators access to two nuclear facilities or clarify the issue of undeclared nuclear material discovered in 2019.
“This is adversely affecting the Agency’s ability to resolve the questions and to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities at these locations in Iran,” Grossi said.
“I call on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the Agency, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by us.”
However, at a weekly press conference Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said “The IAEA should appreciate Iran’s cooperation,” and implied the nuclear watchdog was using unreliable evidence from the US and Israel.
“We advise the IAEA to be realistic in this regard. We recommend it to refer to the reliable documents and good cooperation of the Islamic Republic with the IAEA and not to issue a report based on the US and Zionist regime's allegations. We hope that the recent meeting of the IAEA leads to a result that would be useful and constructive for maintaining the international security.”
Mousavi also spoke about a number of other topics at the press conference, including the ongoing situation in Syria and allegations that the Islamic Republic was behind the September 2019 missile attack on the Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia.
Regarding Syria, Mousavi explained that Russia, Turkey and Iran – the three mediators of the Astana peace process – are to hold a video conference between the presidents of the respective countries in the near future, ISNA reported.
“The exact date of the conference will be set during Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s current visit to Turkey and Russia,” the spokesman explained.
Regarding Armaco, Mousavi slammed a UN report that claims the missiles were of Iranian origin, and accused it of being in line with the current efforts made by the US and Saudi against the Islamic Republic.
"The claim is baseless and is based on the accusation made against Iran by Saudi Arabia and the United States," he said.
Mousavi added that “The UN Secretary-General [António Guterres] has been pressured by some countries to issue a report that is baseless,” and explained that Iran was never given evidence or documentation regarding the supposed Iranian origins of the missiles.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags IAEA Iran Nuclear Nuclear Deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Amotz Asa-El Likud’s last temptation – calling early elections after High Court ruling By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by